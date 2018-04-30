Mick Jagger Pays Tribute to Late Girlfriend L'Wren Scott

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Archive/PA Images

The Rolling Stones frontman took to Twitter this weekend to mark the late model's birthday.

Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his late girlfriend L'Wren Scott.

The Rolling Stones rocker took to his Twitter account on Saturday (28 April) to mark what would've been the model's 54th birthday with a simple happy birthday message and a picture of her in a striking red dress.

He accompanied the picture with the caption: "Happy birthday L'Wren. MJ"

Happy birthday L'Wren. MJ pic.twitter.com/3ZekTIwAMt — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 28, 2018

The 74-year-old singer was left heartbroken four years ago when the he found out that L'Wren - who he met in 2001 - had been found dead after ending her own life in her apartment in Manhattan, New York.

Jagger said at the time: "I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way. We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me. I have been touched by the tributes that people have paid to her, and also the personal messages of support that I have received."

Meanwhile, next month The Rolling Stones are set to kick of the UK leg of their No Filter tour, which will commence at London Stadium on 22 May.

The band have also announced their star-studded line-up of special guests, which will include Florence + The Machine, Liam Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft, James Bay and The Vaccines.