Guns N' Roses For Appetite For Destruction UK Tour?

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash. Picture: MADS JOAKIM RIMER RASMUSSEN/AFP/Getty Images

The artwork from the band's seminal 1987 album has been spotted in London, while a teaser message has appeared on a new website.

Guns N' Roses are teasing fans with an incoming announcement involving their Appetite for Destruction record.

A poster featuring the artwork from the Sweet Child of Mine band's debut album featuring all five original members has been spotted in Camden, leading fans to speculate that a full reunion with drummer Steven Adler and guitarist Izzy Stradlin could be on the cards.

The band have also launched a new website, www.gnr.fm, with the cryptic message: "Destruction is coming."

However, with the heavy rock band's seminal 1987 LP turning 31 in July, it could simply refer to Axl Rose and co re-releasing or re-issuing the album.

Axl, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited with original drummer Steven for the first time since 1990 at their concert in Cincinnati in July 2016.

