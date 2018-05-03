Guns N' Roses Announce Appetite For Destruction Reissue?

Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction icons. Picture: www.gnr.fm

An unboxing video has reportedly emerged for a 31st anniversary reissue of their debut album, after the band launched teasers and a countdown clock.

Guns N' Roses appear to be reissuing their debut album, Appetite For Destruction, with 49 previously unheard tracks.

The November Rain rockers have been teasing fans with an announcement surrounding the 1987 record, which turns 31 this June, with a countdown clock on their website.

However, as Consequence of Sound reports, the band have appeared to prematurely reveal an unboxing video, which sees the epic release in all its glory.

According the the outlet, the CD contains a total of 73 song released on four CDs and seven 12-inch LPs and much more.

The reports come after illustrations from the band's artwork were spotted in Camden this week.

However, with the band's countdown yet to come to a close, it's uncertain whether this was the announcement they were hoping to reveal, or if there's another anniversary reunion featuring all five original members and tour on its way.

Axl, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited for the first time since 1990 in July 2016.

However, former rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin claimed he didn't rejoin the band because they wouldn't share the money "equally".

The 56-year-old musician - who left the band in 1991 after six years - took to Twitter to write: "Bull****. They didn't want to split the loot equally. Simple as that. Moving right along...(sic)"

