Remembering Viola Beach: Listen Again To Our Special Album Playback

Watch George Michael Sing Queen's Somebody To Love As Bowie Applauds
The late icon was rehearsing his performance for Freddie Mercury's tribute concert in 1992.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Earlier this year we lost a very special young band. We remember them and celebrate their music in this special album playback.
Last year, we paid tribute to Viola Beach by hosting a very special playback session of their debut album, a day ahead of its release.
Following the tragic death of band members, Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe, Jack Dakin, and their manager Craig Tarry - who lost their lives in a car crash in Sweden earlier this year - their families decided to release an album posthumously in honour of their memory.
In a show presented by Communion's Maz Tappuni - who worked closely with the band - we played all nine tracks of their eponymous LP, and featured tributes from the band members' family, friends and fellow musicians.
Listen again to the heart-warming playback of their debut album below:
Viola Beach Album Playback
Listen back to a very special Album Playback of the Viola Beach album.
54:27
Viola Beach's self-titled posthumous LP is out now.
The late icon was rehearsing his performance for Freddie Mercury's tribute concert in 1992.
The band posted a very special Christmas message hinting at the news.
The Oasis man didn't find the joke funny, following the news that the Wham! singer had passed away.
We promise it wasn't all bad.
3pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Need to settle your stomach after a day of indulgence? Kick back, clear your mind and put the cares of the everyday world behind you with some of the most hypnotic tracks we can find.
Sick of Slade? Weary of Wham? Had a bellyful of Shaky? Let Radio X ease the seasonal pain with a selection of COOL festive songs.
In the Christmas mood? Then put one of these festive ditties on and you’ll be tearing the Christmas decorations down in no time.
Some artists get it right first time round the block. We pick 25 of our favourite debut LPs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook