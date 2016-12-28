Remembering Viola Beach: Listen Again To Our Special Album Playback

28th December 2016, 10:08

Earlier this year we lost a very special young band. We remember them and celebrate their music in this special album playback.

Viola Beach Album

Last year, we paid tribute to Viola Beach by hosting a very special playback session of their debut album, a day ahead of its release.

Following the tragic death of band members, Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe, Jack Dakin, and their manager Craig Tarry - who lost their lives in a car crash in Sweden earlier this year - their families decided to release an album posthumously in honour of their memory.

In a show presented by Communion's Maz Tappuni - who worked closely with the band - we played all nine tracks of their eponymous LP, and featured tributes from the band members' family, friends and fellow musicians. 

Listen again to the heart-warming playback of their debut album below: 

Viola Beach Album Playback

Listen back to a very special Album Playback of the Viola Beach album.

54:27

Viola Beach's self-titled posthumous LP is out now.

Buy it here

