Arcade Fire Drop New Single Everything Now
Take a listen to the remarkable Everything Now, the latest from Win Butler and co.
The band will issue I Promise as a stream from midnight on 2 June.
The band have unveiled brand new material and accompanying visuals, which sees them dressed as old men.
Watch the visuals for the first single to come from his debut solo album, As You Were.
The trio have released the first new material since their 2015 Drones LP.
The Stockport five-piece have joined forces with the drum and bass duo for their latest single.
Glasto's Theatre & Circus have created a dance to the Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive in honour of Barry Gibb, who will play the Sunday teatime slot this year.
The Radiohead frontman joined stars in condemning the US President after he withdrew from the Paris agreement.
The Foo Fighters frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart his rock 'n' roll remedy for screaming on stage.
We celebrate The Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts's birthday by looking at some of the biggest sticksmen around.