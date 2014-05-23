T In The Park unveil T Break stage

The bands, who all entered a competition set up by Tennent's Lager, were chosen by a panel of judges. Radio X's Jim Gellatly was one of them.

"It's always a difficult task to select just 16 acts from all the submissions, and this year was no exception. I think we've come up with a cracking line-up though, covering most bases musically. A lot of my favourites like Model Aeroplanes, Fat Goth and TeenCanteen are in there. I reckon it's going to be a vintage year for T Break".

The line up is as follows.

Atom Tree

Birdhead

Blood Relatives

Deathcats

Fat Goth

Medicine Men

Model Aeroplanes

NAKED

Scary People

Secret Motorbikes

TeenCanteen

The Moon Kids

Tisoki

Tuff Love

Vladimir

We Can From Wolves