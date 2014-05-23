T In The Park unveil T Break stage

T In The Park 2018 Return "Not Looking Likely"
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
The festival has announced which unsigned bands have won a slot on the stage.
The bands, who all entered a competition set up by Tennent's Lager, were chosen by a panel of judges. Radio X's Jim Gellatly was one of them.
"It's always a difficult task to select just 16 acts from all the submissions, and this year was no exception. I think we've come up with a cracking line-up though, covering most bases musically. A lot of my favourites like Model Aeroplanes, Fat Goth and TeenCanteen are in there. I reckon it's going to be a vintage year for T Break".
The line up is as follows.
Atom Tree
Birdhead
Blood Relatives
Deathcats
Fat Goth
Medicine Men
Model Aeroplanes
NAKED
Scary People
Secret Motorbikes
TeenCanteen
The Moon Kids
Tisoki
Tuff Love
Vladimir
We Can From Wolves
