The Top 100 Indie Rock Love Songs Of All Time

31 January 2018, 11:53

Indie Love Songs
Indie Love Songs. Picture: iStock

With Valentine's Day almost here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn tracks that you can play to your sweetheart.

  1. The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

    "And if a double decker bus / Crashes into us / To die by your side / Is such a heavenly way to die." The most unlikely romantic sentiment ever.

  2. David Bowie - "Heroes"

    "I, I will be king / And you, you will be queen / Though nothing will drive them away / We can beat them - just for one day" Bowie's most inspirational, anthemic lyric.

  3. Oasis - Slide Away

    "Let me be the one / that shines with you." An epic love song from the Gallaghers.

  4. The Stone Roses - Ten Storey Love Song

    "Take my hand baby I'm your man / I got love maybe enough for two." Ten storeys! He's that into you!

  5. Blur - To The End

    "Well you and I collapsed in love..." They've made it to the end... of what, though?

  6. Paul Weller - You Do Something To Me

    The Modfather comes over all peculiar.

  7. Courteeners - Take Over The World

    Courteeners - Take Over The World
    Courteeners - Take Over The World. Picture: iStock

    "I think it's time for me and you to take over the world," says Liam Fray. And who are we to argue?

  8. Catfish And The Bottlemen - Cocoon

    "You go all red like the first time – I love it when you do that / God, I love it when you do that."

  9. The Maccabees - Toothpaste Kisses

    “Cradle me, I’ll cradle you / I’ll win your heart with a woop-a-woo!” God, we’ll miss these guys.

  10. Oasis - Wonderwall

    "Are you gonna be the one that saves me?" Noel's absolute classic of a lyric.

  11. The Cure - Lovesong

    "However far away, I will always love you." Robert Smith wrote this for his wife's wedding present. 'Nuff said.

  12. Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know?

    "Do I wanna know / If this feeling flows both ways? / Sad to see you go / Was sort of hoping that you'd stay." Curious chat from Alex Turner.

  13. Snow Patrol - Chasing Cars

    “If I just lay here, would you lie with me and just forget the world?” Wistful romance from Gary Lightbody.

  14. The Verve - Sonnet

    The Verve - Sonnet
    The Verve - Sonnet. Picture: iStock

    "Yes, there's love if you want it / Don't sound like no sonnet, my lord." Ashcroft breaks our hearts again. The bastard.

  15. Oasis - Songbird

    Oasis - Songbird
    Oasis - Songbird. Picture: iStock

    "She's a little pirate in my mind / Singing songs of love to pass the time." A surprisingly sweet moment from Liam.

  16. Guns N' Roses - November Rain

    One for the wedding, obviously. "And it's hard to hold a candle in the cold November rain."

  17. The Wannadies - You And Me Song

    “You and me / Always / And forever.” A great tune for when you're at the top of your game.

  18. The Killers - Read My Mind

    "Can you read my mind?" Yes, try and work out what they're thinking...

  19. David Bowie - Be My Wife

    Because everybody loves a happy ending. A delicate song from the classic Low album: "Please be mine / Share my life / Stay with me / Be my wife."

  20. Wolfman featuring Pete Doherty - For Lovers

    "I'm running away with you / That's all I ever do." One of Pete's more tender moments.

  21. Courteeners - That Kiss

    Liam Fray sums up the perfect moment exactly: "We probably shouldn't have danced to that song."

  22. The White Stripes - I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself

    Jack White covers Dusty Springfield. Now that it’s over, he’s literally driven to distraction.

  23. Foo Fighters - Everlong

    Dave Grohl's most tender and affecting moment: "If everything could ever be this real forever."

  24. The Cure - Friday I'm In Love

    The Cure - Friday I'm In Love
    The Cure - Friday I'm In Love. Picture: iStock

    "I Don't Care If Monday's Blue / Tuesday's Grey And Wednesday Too / Thursday, I Don't Care About You / It's Friday I'm In Love". Robert Smith can't wait to see you!

  25. Elbow - The Bones Of You

    "And I'm five years ago / And three thousand miles away." Because sometimes you can't shake off those memories.

  26. Blink-182 - I Miss You

    "Don't waste your time on me / You're already the voice inside my head." They may rock out, but here's one of their gentler moments.

  27. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Maps

    "Wait... they don't love you like I love you"." So moving it made Karen O burst into tears.

  28. Coldplay - Fix You

    A song of strength and support from Mr Martin: "Lights will guide you home / And ignite your bones / And I will try to fix you."

  29. The Stone Roses - Sally Cinnamon

    From the Roses' early years. Is it a true story, or just a letter that’s been found? “Then I put the letter back / In the place where it was found / In the pocket of a jacket / On a train in town.”

  30. The Smiths - Hand In Glove

    This is NOT like any other love, this one is different... from Morrissey and Marr’s debut single.

  31. Courteeners - How Good It Was

    "I try not to think of you but think of nothing else." Liam Fray looks back on a great love affair.

  32. Maximo Park - Books From Boxes

    Another song for when it all has to end.

  33. Empire Of The Sun - Walking On A Dream

    Despite his daft outfit, Luke Steele will still be your shoulder to lean upon.

  34. The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love

    They may be daft, but this song is spot on.

  35. Supergrass - Late In The Day

    Musing on your lover when you're all alone at sunset.

  36. Suede - Stay Together

    Brett Anderson knows how to do the heartbreaking anthem.

  37. Biffy Clyro - Many Of Horror

    Forget what Matt Cardle did to it, this is still a great song.

  38. The Subways - Rock And Roll Queen

    When teenage rock and roll dreams come true.

  39. The Smiths - Girlfriend In A Coma

    Sad yet funny... romantic yet tragic. Classic Morrissey.

  40. Jose Gonzalez - Heartbeats

    Jose turns electropop into acoustic bliss, thanks to this Knife cover.

  41. U2 - Sweetest Thing

    Bono, don't be such a numpty. Apologise!

  42. Florence And The Machine - Cosmic Love

    Ms Welch sings of love from the heavens.

  43. Ash - Girl From Mars

    An ode to an intergalactic lover, from young Tim Wheeler.

  44. Shed Seven - Chasing Rainbows

    Rick Witter gets all romantic.

  45. Babybird - You're Gorgeous

    Sleazy type takes lewd photos, but there's still a hint of romance there... isn't there?

  46. The xx - VCR

    The song for when you just want to Netflix and chill.

  47. Ash - Shining Light

    More romance from Ash, a beautiful love song.

  48. The Zutons - Valerie

    The original and best.

  49. AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long

    The, er, baser world of romance, courtesy of Acca Dacca.

  50. Coldplay - Yellow

    Chris Martin wrote a song for you. Here it is.

  51. Blur - Out Of Time

    From Damon Albarn's bittersweet period.

  52. Muse - Bliss

    Everything about you is so easy to love says Matt Bellamy.

  53. Lou Reed - Satellite Of Love

    More celestial romance, courtesy of laughing Lou.

  54. Mystery Jets - Two Doors Down

    Simple, old fashioned teen romance.

  55. Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire

    A song for the lovers.

  56. Richard Ashcroft - A Song For The Lovers

    Britain's biggest romantic balladeer sends one out for all of you.

  57. The La's - There She Goes

    Forget the nonsense about this being about heroin, it's just a great love song.

  58. The Killers - Dustland Fairytale

    One of Brandon's more perplexing lyrics, but one of the band's most romantic.

  59. Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition

    For some reason, this encapsulates a great summer romance perfectly.

  60. Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight Tonight

    Those strings! Marry me now!

  61. The Kooks - Naive

    Sounds like a tricky relationship about to kick off.

  62. Arctic Monkeys - Cornerstone

    A fractious relationship finally comes good in this Humbug track.

  63. U2 - With Or Without You

    Despite being at their stadium-straddling biggest, the '2 could still get to you.

  64. Arctic Monkeys - 505

    Lusty, longing thoughts from Alex Turner in a mystery hotel room.

  65. Kings Of Leon - On Call

    Caleb is there for you. Although he doesn't seem to happy about it...

  66. The Cardigans - Lovefool

    Sometimes love makes you silly, yes.

  67. Kings Of Leon - Pyro

    For when you don't want to go there, but you have to.

  68. Muse - Starlight

    Muse's most delicate moment…

  69. Razorlight - I Can't Stop This Feeling I've Got

    Calm down, Johnny! Have a cold shower or something.

  70. Snow Patrol - Run

    Others may try to ruin it, but this is still a classic.

  71. Bloc Party - Two More Years

    Pure emotional angst from Kele. It'll be better soon, honest.

  72. Jeff Buckley - Grace

    The most romantic voice ever?

  73. The White Stripes - Fell In Love With A Girl

    It bears repeating.

  74. Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine?

    "I guess what I'm trying to say is I need the deep end / Keep imagining meeting, wished away entire lifetimes / Unfair we're not somewhere misbehaving for days."

  75. Ben Howard - Only Love

    "And I'll be yours to keep / A wind in the shadow, a whale song in the deep."

  76. Vance Joy - Riptide

    "I swear she's destined for the screen / Closest thing to Michelle Pfeiffer that you've ever seen, oh."

  77. Wolf Alice - Don’t Delete The Kisses

    “Me and you were meant to be in love,” sings Ellie Rowsell in this shy and wistful pledge of love. “I look at your picture and I smile / How awful's that? I'm like a teenage girl / I might as well write all over my notebook.”

  78. The xx - Say Something Loving

    “You say something loving / It's so overwhelming, the thrill of affection / Feels so unfamiliar.”

  79. Viola Beach - Boys That Sing

    “And she told me that she loves a boy who knows how to sing / So I learnt how to sing.”

  80. The Stone Roses - Waterfall

    “She’ll carry on through it all - she’s a waterfall.”

  81. The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses

    Devastating blues-inspired tribute which Mick Jagger claims isn’t about Marianne Faithfull at all, honest guv.

  82. Morrissey - You’re The One For Me Fatty

    Oh Steven, you’re a hoot. “You’re the one, I really really love.”

  83. The Beatles - Something

    Frank Sinatra called this George Harrison composition “the greatest love song of the past 50 years”. From 1969’s Abbey Road album.

  84. Queen - Love Of My Life

    Heartbreaking ballad from the man Mercury. “When I grow older, I will be there at your side to remind you how I still love you.”

  85. Guns N’Roses - Sweet Child O’ Mine

    “She's got a smile it seems to me / Reminds me of childhood memories.” Classic rock love song from Axl Rose.

  86. The Cure - Just Like Heaven

    A magical night for Robert Smith, kept for posterity as this classic 1987 song.

  87. Pulp - Something Changed

    “Do you believe that there's someone up above? And does he have a timetable directing acts of love?” Jarvis Cocker does.

  88. Bon Iver - Skinny Love

    "In the morning I'll be with you / But it will be a different kind." Justin Vernon rings the changes.

  89. Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've?)

    Because sometimes you shouldn't go there.

  90. Editors - Push Your Hands Towards The Air

    “I will run just to / To be by your side / Don't you ever bat an eye." Another emotionally wrenching ode from Tom Smith.

  91. Aqualung - Strange And Beautiful

    The best-known song from Matt Hales and star of an advert.

  92. New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle

    “Every time I see you falling / I get down on my knees and pray / I'm waiting for that final moment/You'll say the words that I can't say.”

  93. The Jam - English Rose

    The gentler sound of young Mr Weller.

  94. Damien Rice - I Don't Want To Change You

    "Wherever you are / Well, know that I adore you / No matter how far / Well, I can go before you / And if ever you need someone / Well, not that you need helping / But if ever you want someone / I know that I am willing."

  95. Peace - Lovesick

    "I don’t wanna go to school / I don’t wanna take the call / I just wanna be a fool and get lovesick with you / I don’t wanna move my head, lay around and die in bed."

  96. R.E.M. - The One I Love

    What a lovely sentiment. Or is it?

  97. Aerosmith - I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing

    If you’re going to have a power ballad, take one from the best in the business.

  98. The Smiths - Back To The Old House

    Morrissey’s most devastating lines: “And you never knew / How much I really liked you / Because I never even told you / Oh, and I meant to.”

  99. Paul McCartney - Maybe I’m Amazed

    Macca wrote this for his new wife Linda in the latter days of The Beatles… and recorded it as the standout moment of his debut solo album.

  100. The Style Council - You’re The Best Thing

    A sweet declaration of love from Paul Weller in his post-Jam band - which also featured his then-wife Dee C. Lee.

