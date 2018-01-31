The Top 100 Indie Rock Love Songs Of All Time

With Valentine's Day almost here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn tracks that you can play to your sweetheart.

The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out "And if a double decker bus / Crashes into us / To die by your side / Is such a heavenly way to die." The most unlikely romantic sentiment ever.

David Bowie - "Heroes" "I, I will be king / And you, you will be queen / Though nothing will drive them away / We can beat them - just for one day" Bowie's most inspirational, anthemic lyric.

Oasis - Slide Away "Let me be the one / that shines with you." An epic love song from the Gallaghers.

The Stone Roses - Ten Storey Love Song "Take my hand baby I'm your man / I got love maybe enough for two." Ten storeys! He's that into you!

Blur - To The End "Well you and I collapsed in love..." They've made it to the end... of what, though?

Paul Weller - You Do Something To Me The Modfather comes over all peculiar.

Courteeners - Take Over The World Courteeners - Take Over The World. Picture: iStock "I think it's time for me and you to take over the world," says Liam Fray. And who are we to argue?

Catfish And The Bottlemen - Cocoon "You go all red like the first time – I love it when you do that / God, I love it when you do that."

The Maccabees - Toothpaste Kisses “Cradle me, I’ll cradle you / I’ll win your heart with a woop-a-woo!” God, we’ll miss these guys.

Oasis - Wonderwall "Are you gonna be the one that saves me?" Noel's absolute classic of a lyric.

The Cure - Lovesong "However far away, I will always love you." Robert Smith wrote this for his wife's wedding present. 'Nuff said.

Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know? "Do I wanna know / If this feeling flows both ways? / Sad to see you go / Was sort of hoping that you'd stay." Curious chat from Alex Turner.

Snow Patrol - Chasing Cars “If I just lay here, would you lie with me and just forget the world?” Wistful romance from Gary Lightbody.

The Verve - Sonnet The Verve - Sonnet. Picture: iStock "Yes, there's love if you want it / Don't sound like no sonnet, my lord." Ashcroft breaks our hearts again. The bastard.

Oasis - Songbird Oasis - Songbird. Picture: iStock "She's a little pirate in my mind / Singing songs of love to pass the time." A surprisingly sweet moment from Liam.

Guns N' Roses - November Rain One for the wedding, obviously. "And it's hard to hold a candle in the cold November rain."

The Wannadies - You And Me Song “You and me / Always / And forever.” A great tune for when you're at the top of your game.

The Killers - Read My Mind "Can you read my mind?" Yes, try and work out what they're thinking...

David Bowie - Be My Wife Because everybody loves a happy ending. A delicate song from the classic Low album: "Please be mine / Share my life / Stay with me / Be my wife."

Wolfman featuring Pete Doherty - For Lovers "I'm running away with you / That's all I ever do." One of Pete's more tender moments.

Courteeners - That Kiss Liam Fray sums up the perfect moment exactly: "We probably shouldn't have danced to that song."

The White Stripes - I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself Jack White covers Dusty Springfield. Now that it’s over, he’s literally driven to distraction.

Foo Fighters - Everlong Dave Grohl's most tender and affecting moment: "If everything could ever be this real forever."

The Cure - Friday I'm In Love The Cure - Friday I'm In Love. Picture: iStock "I Don't Care If Monday's Blue / Tuesday's Grey And Wednesday Too / Thursday, I Don't Care About You / It's Friday I'm In Love". Robert Smith can't wait to see you!

Elbow - The Bones Of You "And I'm five years ago / And three thousand miles away." Because sometimes you can't shake off those memories.

Blink-182 - I Miss You "Don't waste your time on me / You're already the voice inside my head." They may rock out, but here's one of their gentler moments.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Maps "Wait... they don't love you like I love you"." So moving it made Karen O burst into tears.

Coldplay - Fix You A song of strength and support from Mr Martin: "Lights will guide you home / And ignite your bones / And I will try to fix you."

The Stone Roses - Sally Cinnamon From the Roses' early years. Is it a true story, or just a letter that’s been found? “Then I put the letter back / In the place where it was found / In the pocket of a jacket / On a train in town.”

The Smiths - Hand In Glove This is NOT like any other love, this one is different... from Morrissey and Marr’s debut single.

Courteeners - How Good It Was "I try not to think of you but think of nothing else." Liam Fray looks back on a great love affair.

Maximo Park - Books From Boxes Another song for when it all has to end.

Empire Of The Sun - Walking On A Dream Despite his daft outfit, Luke Steele will still be your shoulder to lean upon.

The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love They may be daft, but this song is spot on.

Supergrass - Late In The Day Musing on your lover when you're all alone at sunset.

Suede - Stay Together Brett Anderson knows how to do the heartbreaking anthem.

Biffy Clyro - Many Of Horror Forget what Matt Cardle did to it, this is still a great song.

The Subways - Rock And Roll Queen When teenage rock and roll dreams come true.

The Smiths - Girlfriend In A Coma Sad yet funny... romantic yet tragic. Classic Morrissey.

Jose Gonzalez - Heartbeats Jose turns electropop into acoustic bliss, thanks to this Knife cover.

U2 - Sweetest Thing Bono, don't be such a numpty. Apologise!

Florence And The Machine - Cosmic Love Ms Welch sings of love from the heavens.

Ash - Girl From Mars An ode to an intergalactic lover, from young Tim Wheeler.

Shed Seven - Chasing Rainbows Rick Witter gets all romantic.

Babybird - You're Gorgeous Sleazy type takes lewd photos, but there's still a hint of romance there... isn't there?

The xx - VCR The song for when you just want to Netflix and chill.

Ash - Shining Light More romance from Ash, a beautiful love song.

The Zutons - Valerie The original and best.

AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long The, er, baser world of romance, courtesy of Acca Dacca.

Coldplay - Yellow Chris Martin wrote a song for you. Here it is.

Blur - Out Of Time From Damon Albarn's bittersweet period.

Muse - Bliss Everything about you is so easy to love says Matt Bellamy.

Lou Reed - Satellite Of Love More celestial romance, courtesy of laughing Lou.

Mystery Jets - Two Doors Down Simple, old fashioned teen romance.

Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire A song for the lovers.

Richard Ashcroft - A Song For The Lovers Britain's biggest romantic balladeer sends one out for all of you.

The La's - There She Goes Forget the nonsense about this being about heroin, it's just a great love song.

The Killers - Dustland Fairytale One of Brandon's more perplexing lyrics, but one of the band's most romantic.

Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition For some reason, this encapsulates a great summer romance perfectly.

Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight Tonight Those strings! Marry me now!

The Kooks - Naive Sounds like a tricky relationship about to kick off.

Arctic Monkeys - Cornerstone A fractious relationship finally comes good in this Humbug track.

U2 - With Or Without You Despite being at their stadium-straddling biggest, the '2 could still get to you.

Arctic Monkeys - 505 Lusty, longing thoughts from Alex Turner in a mystery hotel room.

Kings Of Leon - On Call Caleb is there for you. Although he doesn't seem to happy about it...

The Cardigans - Lovefool Sometimes love makes you silly, yes.

Kings Of Leon - Pyro For when you don't want to go there, but you have to.

Muse - Starlight Muse's most delicate moment…

Razorlight - I Can't Stop This Feeling I've Got Calm down, Johnny! Have a cold shower or something.

Snow Patrol - Run Others may try to ruin it, but this is still a classic.

Bloc Party - Two More Years Pure emotional angst from Kele. It'll be better soon, honest.

Jeff Buckley - Grace The most romantic voice ever?

The White Stripes - Fell In Love With A Girl It bears repeating.

Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine? "I guess what I'm trying to say is I need the deep end / Keep imagining meeting, wished away entire lifetimes / Unfair we're not somewhere misbehaving for days."

Ben Howard - Only Love "And I'll be yours to keep / A wind in the shadow, a whale song in the deep."

Vance Joy - Riptide "I swear she's destined for the screen / Closest thing to Michelle Pfeiffer that you've ever seen, oh."

Wolf Alice - Don’t Delete The Kisses “Me and you were meant to be in love,” sings Ellie Rowsell in this shy and wistful pledge of love. “I look at your picture and I smile / How awful's that? I'm like a teenage girl / I might as well write all over my notebook.”

The xx - Say Something Loving “You say something loving / It's so overwhelming, the thrill of affection / Feels so unfamiliar.”

Viola Beach - Boys That Sing “And she told me that she loves a boy who knows how to sing / So I learnt how to sing.”

The Stone Roses - Waterfall “She’ll carry on through it all - she’s a waterfall.”

The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses Devastating blues-inspired tribute which Mick Jagger claims isn’t about Marianne Faithfull at all, honest guv.

Morrissey - You’re The One For Me Fatty Oh Steven, you’re a hoot. “You’re the one, I really really love.”

The Beatles - Something Frank Sinatra called this George Harrison composition “the greatest love song of the past 50 years”. From 1969’s Abbey Road album.

Queen - Love Of My Life Heartbreaking ballad from the man Mercury. “When I grow older, I will be there at your side to remind you how I still love you.”

Guns N’Roses - Sweet Child O’ Mine “She's got a smile it seems to me / Reminds me of childhood memories.” Classic rock love song from Axl Rose.

The Cure - Just Like Heaven A magical night for Robert Smith, kept for posterity as this classic 1987 song.

Pulp - Something Changed “Do you believe that there's someone up above? And does he have a timetable directing acts of love?” Jarvis Cocker does.

Bon Iver - Skinny Love "In the morning I'll be with you / But it will be a different kind." Justin Vernon rings the changes.

Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've?) Because sometimes you shouldn't go there.

Editors - Push Your Hands Towards The Air “I will run just to / To be by your side / Don't you ever bat an eye." Another emotionally wrenching ode from Tom Smith.

Aqualung - Strange And Beautiful The best-known song from Matt Hales and star of an advert.

New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle “Every time I see you falling / I get down on my knees and pray / I'm waiting for that final moment/You'll say the words that I can't say.”

The Jam - English Rose The gentler sound of young Mr Weller.

Damien Rice - I Don't Want To Change You "Wherever you are / Well, know that I adore you / No matter how far / Well, I can go before you / And if ever you need someone / Well, not that you need helping / But if ever you want someone / I know that I am willing."

Peace - Lovesick "I don’t wanna go to school / I don’t wanna take the call / I just wanna be a fool and get lovesick with you / I don’t wanna move my head, lay around and die in bed."

R.E.M. - The One I Love What a lovely sentiment. Or is it?

Aerosmith - I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing If you’re going to have a power ballad, take one from the best in the business.

The Smiths - Back To The Old House Morrissey’s most devastating lines: “And you never knew / How much I really liked you / Because I never even told you / Oh, and I meant to.”

Paul McCartney - Maybe I’m Amazed Macca wrote this for his new wife Linda in the latter days of The Beatles… and recorded it as the standout moment of his debut solo album.