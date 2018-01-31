The Top 100 Indie Rock Love Songs Of All Time
31 January 2018, 11:53
With Valentine's Day almost here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn tracks that you can play to your sweetheart.
-
The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
"And if a double decker bus / Crashes into us / To die by your side / Is such a heavenly way to die." The most unlikely romantic sentiment ever.
-
David Bowie - "Heroes"
"I, I will be king / And you, you will be queen / Though nothing will drive them away / We can beat them - just for one day" Bowie's most inspirational, anthemic lyric.
-
Oasis - Slide Away
"Let me be the one / that shines with you." An epic love song from the Gallaghers.
-
The Stone Roses - Ten Storey Love Song
"Take my hand baby I'm your man / I got love maybe enough for two." Ten storeys! He's that into you!
-
Blur - To The End
"Well you and I collapsed in love..." They've made it to the end... of what, though?
-
Paul Weller - You Do Something To Me
The Modfather comes over all peculiar.
-
Courteeners - Take Over The World
"I think it's time for me and you to take over the world," says Liam Fray. And who are we to argue?
-
Catfish And The Bottlemen - Cocoon
"You go all red like the first time – I love it when you do that / God, I love it when you do that."
-
The Maccabees - Toothpaste Kisses
“Cradle me, I’ll cradle you / I’ll win your heart with a woop-a-woo!” God, we’ll miss these guys.
-
Oasis - Wonderwall
"Are you gonna be the one that saves me?" Noel's absolute classic of a lyric.
-
The Cure - Lovesong
"However far away, I will always love you." Robert Smith wrote this for his wife's wedding present. 'Nuff said.
-
Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know?
"Do I wanna know / If this feeling flows both ways? / Sad to see you go / Was sort of hoping that you'd stay." Curious chat from Alex Turner.
-
Snow Patrol - Chasing Cars
“If I just lay here, would you lie with me and just forget the world?” Wistful romance from Gary Lightbody.
-
The Verve - Sonnet
"Yes, there's love if you want it / Don't sound like no sonnet, my lord." Ashcroft breaks our hearts again. The bastard.
-
Oasis - Songbird
"She's a little pirate in my mind / Singing songs of love to pass the time." A surprisingly sweet moment from Liam.
-
Guns N' Roses - November Rain
One for the wedding, obviously. "And it's hard to hold a candle in the cold November rain."
-
The Wannadies - You And Me Song
“You and me / Always / And forever.” A great tune for when you're at the top of your game.
-
The Killers - Read My Mind
"Can you read my mind?" Yes, try and work out what they're thinking...
-
David Bowie - Be My Wife
Because everybody loves a happy ending. A delicate song from the classic Low album: "Please be mine / Share my life / Stay with me / Be my wife."
-
Wolfman featuring Pete Doherty - For Lovers
"I'm running away with you / That's all I ever do." One of Pete's more tender moments.
-
Courteeners - That Kiss
Liam Fray sums up the perfect moment exactly: "We probably shouldn't have danced to that song."
-
The White Stripes - I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself
Jack White covers Dusty Springfield. Now that it’s over, he’s literally driven to distraction.
-
Foo Fighters - Everlong
Dave Grohl's most tender and affecting moment: "If everything could ever be this real forever."
-
The Cure - Friday I'm In Love
"I Don't Care If Monday's Blue / Tuesday's Grey And Wednesday Too / Thursday, I Don't Care About You / It's Friday I'm In Love". Robert Smith can't wait to see you!
-
Elbow - The Bones Of You
"And I'm five years ago / And three thousand miles away." Because sometimes you can't shake off those memories.
-
Blink-182 - I Miss You
"Don't waste your time on me / You're already the voice inside my head." They may rock out, but here's one of their gentler moments.
-
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Maps
"Wait... they don't love you like I love you"." So moving it made Karen O burst into tears.
-
Coldplay - Fix You
A song of strength and support from Mr Martin: "Lights will guide you home / And ignite your bones / And I will try to fix you."
-
The Stone Roses - Sally Cinnamon
From the Roses' early years. Is it a true story, or just a letter that’s been found? “Then I put the letter back / In the place where it was found / In the pocket of a jacket / On a train in town.”
-
The Smiths - Hand In Glove
This is NOT like any other love, this one is different... from Morrissey and Marr’s debut single.
-
Courteeners - How Good It Was
"I try not to think of you but think of nothing else." Liam Fray looks back on a great love affair.
-
Maximo Park - Books From Boxes
Another song for when it all has to end.
-
Empire Of The Sun - Walking On A Dream
Despite his daft outfit, Luke Steele will still be your shoulder to lean upon.
-
The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love
They may be daft, but this song is spot on.
-
Supergrass - Late In The Day
Musing on your lover when you're all alone at sunset.
-
Suede - Stay Together
Brett Anderson knows how to do the heartbreaking anthem.
-
Biffy Clyro - Many Of Horror
Forget what Matt Cardle did to it, this is still a great song.
-
The Subways - Rock And Roll Queen
When teenage rock and roll dreams come true.
-
The Smiths - Girlfriend In A Coma
Sad yet funny... romantic yet tragic. Classic Morrissey.
-
Jose Gonzalez - Heartbeats
Jose turns electropop into acoustic bliss, thanks to this Knife cover.
-
U2 - Sweetest Thing
Bono, don't be such a numpty. Apologise!
-
Florence And The Machine - Cosmic Love
Ms Welch sings of love from the heavens.
-
Ash - Girl From Mars
An ode to an intergalactic lover, from young Tim Wheeler.
-
Shed Seven - Chasing Rainbows
Rick Witter gets all romantic.
-
Babybird - You're Gorgeous
Sleazy type takes lewd photos, but there's still a hint of romance there... isn't there?
-
The xx - VCR
The song for when you just want to Netflix and chill.
-
Ash - Shining Light
More romance from Ash, a beautiful love song.
-
The Zutons - Valerie
The original and best.
-
AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long
The, er, baser world of romance, courtesy of Acca Dacca.
-
Coldplay - Yellow
Chris Martin wrote a song for you. Here it is.
-
Blur - Out Of Time
From Damon Albarn's bittersweet period.
-
Muse - Bliss
Everything about you is so easy to love says Matt Bellamy.
-
Lou Reed - Satellite Of Love
More celestial romance, courtesy of laughing Lou.
-
Mystery Jets - Two Doors Down
Simple, old fashioned teen romance.
-
Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire
A song for the lovers.
-
Richard Ashcroft - A Song For The Lovers
Britain's biggest romantic balladeer sends one out for all of you.
-
The La's - There She Goes
Forget the nonsense about this being about heroin, it's just a great love song.
-
The Killers - Dustland Fairytale
One of Brandon's more perplexing lyrics, but one of the band's most romantic.
-
Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition
For some reason, this encapsulates a great summer romance perfectly.
-
Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight Tonight
Those strings! Marry me now!
-
The Kooks - Naive
Sounds like a tricky relationship about to kick off.
-
Arctic Monkeys - Cornerstone
A fractious relationship finally comes good in this Humbug track.
-
U2 - With Or Without You
Despite being at their stadium-straddling biggest, the '2 could still get to you.
-
Arctic Monkeys - 505
Lusty, longing thoughts from Alex Turner in a mystery hotel room.
-
Kings Of Leon - On Call
Caleb is there for you. Although he doesn't seem to happy about it...
-
The Cardigans - Lovefool
Sometimes love makes you silly, yes.
-
Kings Of Leon - Pyro
For when you don't want to go there, but you have to.
-
Muse - Starlight
Muse's most delicate moment…
-
Razorlight - I Can't Stop This Feeling I've Got
Calm down, Johnny! Have a cold shower or something.
-
Snow Patrol - Run
Others may try to ruin it, but this is still a classic.
-
Bloc Party - Two More Years
Pure emotional angst from Kele. It'll be better soon, honest.
-
Jeff Buckley - Grace
The most romantic voice ever?
-
The White Stripes - Fell In Love With A Girl
It bears repeating.
-
Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine?
"I guess what I'm trying to say is I need the deep end / Keep imagining meeting, wished away entire lifetimes / Unfair we're not somewhere misbehaving for days."
-
Ben Howard - Only Love
"And I'll be yours to keep / A wind in the shadow, a whale song in the deep."
-
Vance Joy - Riptide
"I swear she's destined for the screen / Closest thing to Michelle Pfeiffer that you've ever seen, oh."
-
Wolf Alice - Don’t Delete The Kisses
“Me and you were meant to be in love,” sings Ellie Rowsell in this shy and wistful pledge of love. “I look at your picture and I smile / How awful's that? I'm like a teenage girl / I might as well write all over my notebook.”
-
The xx - Say Something Loving
“You say something loving / It's so overwhelming, the thrill of affection / Feels so unfamiliar.”
-
Viola Beach - Boys That Sing
“And she told me that she loves a boy who knows how to sing / So I learnt how to sing.”
-
The Stone Roses - Waterfall
“She’ll carry on through it all - she’s a waterfall.”
-
The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses
Devastating blues-inspired tribute which Mick Jagger claims isn’t about Marianne Faithfull at all, honest guv.
-
Morrissey - You’re The One For Me Fatty
Oh Steven, you’re a hoot. “You’re the one, I really really love.”
-
The Beatles - Something
Frank Sinatra called this George Harrison composition “the greatest love song of the past 50 years”. From 1969’s Abbey Road album.
-
Queen - Love Of My Life
Heartbreaking ballad from the man Mercury. “When I grow older, I will be there at your side to remind you how I still love you.”
-
Guns N’Roses - Sweet Child O’ Mine
“She's got a smile it seems to me / Reminds me of childhood memories.” Classic rock love song from Axl Rose.
-
The Cure - Just Like Heaven
A magical night for Robert Smith, kept for posterity as this classic 1987 song.
-
Pulp - Something Changed
“Do you believe that there's someone up above? And does he have a timetable directing acts of love?” Jarvis Cocker does.
-
Bon Iver - Skinny Love
"In the morning I'll be with you / But it will be a different kind." Justin Vernon rings the changes.
-
Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've?)
Because sometimes you shouldn't go there.
-
Editors - Push Your Hands Towards The Air
“I will run just to / To be by your side / Don't you ever bat an eye." Another emotionally wrenching ode from Tom Smith.
-
Aqualung - Strange And Beautiful
The best-known song from Matt Hales and star of an advert.
-
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle
“Every time I see you falling / I get down on my knees and pray / I'm waiting for that final moment/You'll say the words that I can't say.”
-
The Jam - English Rose
The gentler sound of young Mr Weller.
-
Damien Rice - I Don't Want To Change You
"Wherever you are / Well, know that I adore you / No matter how far / Well, I can go before you / And if ever you need someone / Well, not that you need helping / But if ever you want someone / I know that I am willing."
-
Peace - Lovesick
"I don’t wanna go to school / I don’t wanna take the call / I just wanna be a fool and get lovesick with you / I don’t wanna move my head, lay around and die in bed."
-
R.E.M. - The One I Love
What a lovely sentiment. Or is it?
-
Aerosmith - I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing
If you’re going to have a power ballad, take one from the best in the business.
-
The Smiths - Back To The Old House
Morrissey’s most devastating lines: “And you never knew / How much I really liked you / Because I never even told you / Oh, and I meant to.”
-
Paul McCartney - Maybe I’m Amazed
Macca wrote this for his new wife Linda in the latter days of The Beatles… and recorded it as the standout moment of his debut solo album.
-
The Style Council - You’re The Best Thing
A sweet declaration of love from Paul Weller in his post-Jam band - which also featured his then-wife Dee C. Lee.