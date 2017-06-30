Is It Over When You Hit 30? Not For These Rock Stars

X-LIST: Ten Genuinely Great Football Songs
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
"Never trust anyone over 30" was the old hippie slogan. Nonsense, we say. Some of our favourite artists hit their creative peak when they hit the big 3-0.
Be Here Now was one of the most highly-anticipated albums of all time - and certainly one of the fastest-selling. And it was released three months after Noel hit the big 3-0.
The year Big Dave hit 30 was the year that There Is Nothing Left To Lose, an album that Grohl claims might be his favourite.
The Athens band had been working away steadily for a decade when they hit the mainstream with their most popular album to that date, Out of Time. And it was recorded in the autumn of 1990, when Stipe was 30.
Recorded in the summer and autumn of 1998, when Damon was 30, 13 was a more thoughtful and reflective album that spawned the songs Tender, Coffee And TV and No Distance Left To Run.
The acclaimed album Tellin' Stories was released just one month before frontman Tim Burgess hit 30 and included the tracks North Country Boy and One To Another.
Pulp had released their first album, It, in 1983, when Jarvis was 20. Ten years later, aged 30, he recorded and released His 'N' Hers, the album that broke the band into the mainstream.
The Cure's Disintegration was released one month after Smith hit 30; the album is the ultimate "hitting 30 album", with tales of regret, memories and the passing of time. Alongside the stories of giant spiders, of course.
The Beatles were done and dusted by October 1970, when Lennon had his 30th birthday. However, a summer of "primal scream" therapy in California had prompted him to make his most honest, raw and perhaps finest work, the Plastic Ono Band album. WARNING: Strong language.
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
As Apple axes the nano and shuffle, we look back at life before the iPod's creation.
We commemorate the tragic passing of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Oasis legend has shared an a capella snippet of the track on Twitter, following the news that "new music" was coming this week.
The presenter has said he will let Chester Bennington's family decide if footage featuring the late Linkin Park frontman airs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook