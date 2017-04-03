WATCH: Are These The Best Animated Videos Ever?

Today marks Jamie Hewlett's 49th Birthday, and what better way to celebrate then by taking a look at some of the most memorable animated music videos ever?

Have a gander at some of the best below:

1. Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.

Surely it would be rude not to include visuals from the man himself? Gorillaz's Feel Good Inc. was pretty impressive when it came out in 2015, but now it's been re-released with a new and improved HD version, it looks better than ever.

2. Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer

No best music videos list (let alone best animated videos list) would be complete without without Peter Gabriel's Sledgehammer. The claymation, pixelation and stop-motion visuals - which were created by Aaardman Animations and the Brothers Quay - went on to provide the blueprint for many music videos to come.

3. The White Stripes - Fell In Love With A Girl

The second track to come from the duo's White Blood Cells album certainly grabbed your attention with its simple-yet-effective frame-by-frame LEGO animation. Fun fact: the kid building lego blocks at the very start of the video is actually the director Michel Gondry's son.

4. Dire Straits - Money For Nothing

It might look nowadays like someone's just had a go on paint, but at the time of its release in the mid 80s, Money For Nothing was considered groundbreaking. Unbelievably, the Steve Barron-directed video almost never happened; Frontman Mark Knopfler was against the video concept, but MTV was insistent on it.

5. Radiohead - Paranoid Android

If Radiohead's six-minute single wasn't enough of a risk, its animation was about to make it seem a lot more out-there. Interestingly, Swedish animator Magnus Carlsson, who was commissioned to create an animation based on his Robin character, came up for the video's concept when he'd heard it without any lyrics.

6. Arcade Fire - Neighbourhood #3 (Power Out)

The third single to come from the Canadian outfit was made even more powerful by its animated visuals, which sees hooded rebels take to the streets.

7. The Beatles - Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

The Beatles' 1968 Yellow Submarine film features visuals for Sgt. Pepper's track, Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds. The evocative video uses rotoscope animation which gives it a particularly trippy quality.

8. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication

The video for the title track to RHCP's 2000 album sees Anthony Kiedis, John Frusiciante, Flea and Chad Smith as video game characters.

9. Queens Of The Stone Age - Go With The Flow

Go With The Flow- which was filmed by Shynola - sees Josh Homme and co. performing in black and red at the back of a truck, while driving across a desert. Sounds simple, but it's most definitely striking.

10. Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out

Franz Ferdinand's Take Me Out sees the Scottish band superimposed amongst quirky-looking figures and machinery. Frontman Alex Kapronas cited the Dada movement, the films of Busby Berkeley, and Soviet propaganda as its main influences.