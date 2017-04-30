This Conversation Is Over! The Most Awkward Music Interviews Ever Vol. 1

Warning: This Article Contains Strong Language!

1. Ian Brown and John Squire Say NOTHING

Music Box. 1989. Stone Roses are about to go stellar. Are they excited about it? No. In fact, they're reluctant to say anything at all.

MOST AWKWARD MOMENT :

Interviewer: "So what do you most fear then?"

Ian Brown: "The police."

[20 SECONDS OF UNCOMFORTABLE SILENCE]

2. Courtney Love Vs. Madonna

It's 1995 and Madonna & MTV are having a very civil interview. Suddenly, Courtney Love starts throwing her shoes at Madge and chaos ensues. Love manages to hijack the interview, highlight every issues she has with Madonna, and then force her to leave. Outstanding work.

MOST AWKWARD MOMENT:

Courtney to Madonna: "But you don't even DO rockstars? You, as Michael Stipe would say, dip in and out of the population."

Madonna: "Yeah…"

3. Noel, Liam And "Wibbling Rivalry"