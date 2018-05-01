DMA's: Things You Should Know

As the trio's second studio album climbs up the UK charts, Radio X tells you everything you need to know about the Liam Gallagher-endorsed band.

The DMA's are a trio. The band are comprised of lead vocalist and drummer Tommy O'Dell, lead guitar and backing vocalist Matt Mason, and guitarist Johnny Took. via GIPHY

The band were formed in Sydney, Australia in 2012 The DMA's. Picture: Press

Their debut album was released in Hills End was released in 2016 It included their crossover single, Delete:

The band have very different influences via GIPHY Guitarist Johnny has cited country and folk music, as well as Neil Young and Bob Dylan as his big influences. The Britpop side comes from Tommy, while Mason is more into Pavement, Sonic Youth and American guitar rock.

Lead singer Tommy was a painter & decorator for 10 years. via GIPHY In an interview with skiddle.com guitarist Johnny Took revealed: "Tommy had been a painter for like ten years. His brother's a painter and his dad's a painter. Not like Van Gogh shit. Office blocks and stuff. I was doing random jobs, I was building stages for a while, I was working in pubs. Towards the end, Mason and me were doing cover gigs around Sydney."

Tommy's dad is a scouser The DMA's at Latitude Festival 2016. Picture: Jon Mo The band are often compared to the likes of Oasis and The Stone Roses, which could be something to do with Tommy's British dad and the fact his elder brother would often play Britpop music. That could also have influenced Tommy's very British looking clobber...

The two artists the band can agree on are Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan via GIPHY

They did an awesome cover of Cher's Believe for Triple J

They're actually a six piece on tour If you're wondering how the drummer manages to be in two places at once, it's because the band are doubled in numbers when they play live, joined by their touring bandmates Joel Flyger on rhythm guitar, Thomas Crandles on bass guitar and Liam Hoskins on drums.

They've supported The Kooks and Courteeners in the UK Courteeners. Picture: Press

They're playing live UK dates right now Nottingham and the first weekend of shows is sold out! See you soon UK - https://t.co/0zl3WY1s8J pic.twitter.com/7eIx0Fr75s — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) April 25, 2018 See DMA's live 2018 UK tour dates here: 1 May - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town 4 May - Cardiff, The Tramshed 5 May - Liverpool, Sound City 7 May - Cambridge, The Junction 8 May - Norwich, The Waterfront 9 May - Leeds, Leeds Beckett University 10 May - Oxford, O2 Academy 21 May - Bristol, O2 Academy (21) 22 May - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom 23 May - Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre 25 May Birmingham, O2 Institute 26 May - Sheffield, Plug 27 May - Warrington, Neighbourhood Weekender

They once tried to steal booze from Noel Gallagher's dressing room Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press Speaking to WOW 24/7 they revealed: "Our drummer went in his green room at the Ball to rack some booze but he was in there doing an interview. I still don’t know why he tried to do that, though, there was free unlimited grog at the artist bar. " Noel Gallagher also once joked that he'd boo them from the side of the stage. He never did.

They've had a drink with Liam Gallagher & could be writing for his second album DMA'S making new friends in London. Tommy & Liam. Posted by I OH YOU on Thursday, 27 April 2017 After Liam Gallagher rated the band's second album, they revealed they had a pint with the former Oasis frontman last year and teased writing for Liam's second solo album "could be on the cards".

Their second album, For Now, was released on 27 April 2018 Out Now - https://t.co/aTB3wwOKIj pic.twitter.com/foJWivsS40 — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) April 27, 2018

Their In The Air video was shot in Wimbledon.