The Ultimate St Patrick's Day Playlist

Let's celebrate St Patrick's Day with a selection of great songs from the Emerald Isle.

Ash - Girl From Mars Formed in Downpatrick in 1992, the power trio of Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamilton and Rick McMurray were a quartet for a time, thanks to the extra guitar of Charlotte Hatherley, This 1996 favourite is taken from their first full length album 1977.

The Undertones - Teenage Kicks Derry's Undertones released this punk classic as their debut 7" in October 1978. John Peel named it as his favourite song ever ever ever.

The Thrills - Big Sur The fondly-remembered band from Dublin sounded more LA than Ireland, but here's one of our favourites.

Snow Patrol - Set The Fire To The Third Bar Most of the band are from Northern Ireland, but they met in Scotland. So let’s have them on the list.

U2 - Even Better Than The Real Thing Which song to pick from the U2 pantheon? Here's something from the game-changing Achtung Baby album, released in 1991.

James Vincent McMorrow - National Dublin has spawned some excellent artists, and here's another. This is a track from 2017’s True Care album.

Sultans Of Ping FC - Where's Me Jumper? If you recall this insane ditty, you obviously spent too long in indie discos in the early 1990s.

Picture This - Take My Hand Guitarist Ryan Hennessy and drummer Jimmy Rainsford hail from Athy, County Kildare and they’re Ireland’s biggest new pop duo.

The Divine Comedy - Something For The Weekend Frontman Neil Hannon hailed from Derry, while the band themselves were based out of Enniskillen in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. A great, witty tune that opened 1996's Casanova album.

Damien Rice - Cannonball Hailing from Celbridge, County Kildare, Ireland, this is Rice's most famous song, taken from his 2002 album O.

Hozier - Take Me To Church Andrew Hozier-Byrne is the latest superstar to hail from Ireland - Bray in County Wicklow, to be exact.