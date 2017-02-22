This Is THE Most Amazing Picture In BRITs History: PRINCE!

In February 1985, Prince was perhaps THE biggest artist on the planet. Forget Michael Jackson, the diminutive musician was riding high with the success of his Purple Rain album and film.

At that year’s BRIT Awards, the Purple One won the Best International Artist and Best Soundtrack awards. And when he stepped up to accept the gongs onstage at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, he was accompanied by someone.

No, not his band The Revolution, but his bodyguard, Charles “Big Chick” Huntsberry. Big Chick was 6 foot 8 compared to Prince’s teeny 5’3” and the sight of them weaving their way through through the crowd - not once but TWICE - was startlingly hilarious.

Frustratingly, the internet hasn’t thrown up that footage, but we can enjoy a similar spectacle when His Purpleness rocked up at the American Music Awards a week earlier to pick up three awards - trashing such titans as Jacko, Tina Turner and Lionel Richie in the process. Enjoy the wonder:

At the BRITS, Prince stunned the room with his short, mumbled acceptance speech:

“I’m not really a big talker, but it's nice to know someone so far away loves you so much. All thanks 2 God… Um, good night.”

Bless him.