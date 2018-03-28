Jack White For Free London Pub Gig Today

Jack White. Picture: Press

The former White Stripes rocker is set to perform at one of the city's oldest pubs this Wednesday 28 March ahead of his sold-out show at The Garage.

Jack White is to perform an intimate gig at one of London's oldest pubs today (28 March) to celebrate the release of his new Boarding House Reach album.

The former White Stripes star will head to the George Inn, near London Bridge station, which was frequented by the late literary legends William Shakespeare and Charles Dickens, for a surprise performance at 5pm.

Watch his announcement video above.

After his pre-gig set, Jack will head to The Garage for his planned show at the Islington venue.

Those lucky enough to gain entry to the free gig at the boozer will also get the chance to taste the Seven Nation Army rocker's very own beer, Humoresque-with the first pint on the house.

Watch Jack White's new Over and Over and Over video:

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old musician recently admitted that critics would have preferred him to release new music like White Stripes' 2002 album Elephant than his third solo album.

He admitted: “I hear a lot of talk about people listening to this album, saying, ‘You don’t even actually hear a song till you get to Over and Over and Over.

“What they’re really saying is, ‘I’m not hearing a song that I want from Jack White until Over and Over and Over.

"They want me to write songs like I did on Elephant."

Jack knows the diverse record - which features funk, psychedelia, spoken word and electro - won't please his entire fan base but it was something he "had to" put out.

He said: "I know that certain things will upset people."It's hard to say, 'Man, I know that some people are going to have problems with it but I still have to put it out.'"

SEE JACK WHITE'S 2018 UK TOUR DATES:

28 March - The George Inn, London 28 March - The Garage, London

27 June - London's Eventim Apollo 27 June - London's Eventim Apollo