Liam Fray Gives Not Nineteen Forever A Haunting Makeover

WATCH: The Moment Liam Fray Played Don't Look Back In Anger To 50k Mancunians
Liam Fray performed the anthem during their huge Old Trafford show in Manchester last night.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Liam Fray - Not Nineteen Forever
Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017.
03:19
The frontman joined Radio X’s Gordon Smart to perform some classic Courteeners tunes live in the studio. And it was spellbinding. Watch the whole session.
Following their triumphant and defiant show at Emirates Old Trafford at the end of May, Gordon Smart invited Courteeners' Liam Fray and keyboard player Adam Payne into the Radio X studio to perform some of their latest tunes and and a couple of classics.
First up, here’s the all-time Courteeners classic Not Nineteen Forever, taken from the band’s 2008 debut album, St Jude. Liam turns this indie club floorfiller into a haunting ballad. You HAVE to listen to this, it's amazing.
Next, here’s an acoustic take on the recent single The 17th, taken from the latest album Mapping The Rendezvous. With its chorus of “Having such a good time, Having such a good time”, it’s already a live favourite.
Liam Fray - The 17th
Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017.
03:54
Liam Fray - De La Salle
Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017.
02:55
Liam Fray - Lullaby
Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017.
03:29
Courteeners now head off for a series of European festival dates. They play Glastonbury this weekend, hitting The Other Stage on Sunday at 18.55. Then they play NOS Alive in Portugal on Friday 7 July, Benicassim in Spain the following weekend and Sziget in Budapest in August.
Liam Fray performed the anthem during their huge Old Trafford show in Manchester last night.
Let's celebrate the lyrics of Mr Liam Fray: "You're not nineteen forever, pull yourself together!"
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook