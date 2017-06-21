Liam Fray Gives Not Nineteen Forever A Haunting Makeover

Following their triumphant and defiant show at Emirates Old Trafford at the end of May, Gordon Smart invited Courteeners' Liam Fray and keyboard player Adam Payne into the Radio X studio to perform some of their latest tunes and and a couple of classics.



First up, here’s the all-time Courteeners classic Not Nineteen Forever, taken from the band’s 2008 debut album, St Jude. Liam turns this indie club floorfiller into a haunting ballad. You HAVE to listen to this, it's amazing.



Next, here’s an acoustic take on the recent single The 17th, taken from the latest album Mapping The Rendezvous. With its chorus of “Having such a good time, Having such a good time”, it’s already a live favourite.

De La Salle is a jaunty album track from the band’s fifth album, Mapping The Rendezvous, released last year.

Lullaby is an underrated track from the second Courteeners album from 2010, Falcon, proving what a great songwriter Liam Fray is.

Courteeners now head off for a series of European festival dates. They play Glastonbury this weekend, hitting The Other Stage on Sunday at 18.55. Then they play NOS Alive in Portugal on Friday 7 July, Benicassim in Spain the following weekend and Sziget in Budapest in August.