Josh Homme: I've Peed On Dave Grohl And He's Peed On Me

Josh Homme has revealed he's "peed on Dave" Grohl.

Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart to reveal the most famous person he's ever bumped into at the urinal, the No One Knows rocker replied: "Well, I've peed on Dave and he's peed on me. I feel like that's well known".

The rocker added jokingly: "Frankly I quite like peeing next to Dave. It's one of the things I like the most, because it's got that back beat."

The rockers, who are preparing to release their Villains LP this Friday (25 August), revealed their video for The Way You Used To Do, which features Homme dancing.

Speaking of the clip, Homme told DIY: “It’s our way of paying tribute to Cab Calloway and the film Hellzapoppin’. I fully realize that may be a little more than some are open to, and that’s perfectly fine with me.

"There’s the door. If some of the more close-minded are gently pruned, that just leaves more room on the dance floor for the open-minded ones to get loose. That’s been the spirit of Queens Of The Stone Age and the space we’ve worked to create from day one”.

Speaking about the new sound of the LP, Homme told Radio X's Gordon Smart: “It dawned on me that if you’re lucky enough to have a sound that’s your own, if you’re not careful, by the seventh record you could become parody, like a cartoon character on the wall, you know?

"So I think this record’s about hanging on to what’s important about us, but re-appropriating how that sounds, you know what I mean?”

Queens Of The Stone Age will also celebrate the release of their seventh studio album with a string of dates on this side of the pond.

See their Villains UK tour dates here:

16 April - Glasgow - Hydro Arena

17 April - Dublin - O2 Arena

18 April - Belfast - Odyssey

20 April - Manchester - MEN Arena

21 April - Birmingham - NIA

22 April - London - Wembley Arena - SOLD OUT

23 April - London - Wembley Arena

Photo credit: Will Ireland