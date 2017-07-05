MUSE: "Plug In Baby Was Written Above A Sex Shop"

Fans of Muse may already know that their 2001 Plug In Baby track is about a sex toy, but Matt Bellamy has recalled that it was also written above a sex shop.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the Origin Of Symmetry single, the frontman revealed: "It sounds made up, but it was written above a sex shop."

He explained: "We would rehearse above there because there was some space above there that no one was using, and that's where that song actually came to be.

"So Plug In Baby... you can imagine. That is factual."

Talking about their upcoming vinyl package, which will see them reissue their first two albums Showbiz and Origin of Symmetry, Bellamy said: "It's going to come with like an autobiography story about how we began musically, then how we got to that first album in particular how we got to the second album."

Bellamy also recalled how he thought he may have been abducted by aliens in the early Muse days.

Talking about the incident, which occurred when driving home from a session in his native Devon, the Drones rocker said: "I saw this flashing light that was in the woodland, revealed the Drones rocker. "And it was really unusual at that time of night, 'cause it was like one in the morning.

"What it was though, I remember just waking up at home, and to this day I don't quite remember the journey from there home.

The Starlight singer added: "I was driving so I definitely didn't drink anything. I'm not suggesting that at all, but I may have smoked something that was grown in Devon.

"It was some kind of tobacco, so it was more likely that than being abducted by aliens".

Meanwhile, Muse have announced a special charity gig ahead of their headline slot at Reading and Leeds Festival this year.

The Drones trio will play the O2 Shepherd's bush Empire on Saturday 19 August in aid of The Passage, London’s largest voluntary sector resource centre for homeless and vulnerable people.

LONDON! Muse have announced a By Request show at @o2sbe on 19 Aug in aid of @PassageCharity https://t.co/rWP6qrsSrh pic.twitter.com/7cl4w5iWax — muse (@muse) July 3, 2017

Muse are calling the gig a “By Request” show, as ticket holders can choose up to ten of their favourite tracks - all votes submitted will then be collated and used to curate the set on the night.



Matt Bellamy said, “We have admired The Passage’s work for a while now. Their work is vital to the community in London. We are looking forward to doing our bit to help the amazing staff and volunteers and the homeless people who benefit from their tireless hard work.”



Tickets for the intimate show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire will go on sale at 9am on Friday 6 July, with all profits going to The Passage.



Muse fan club members and Reading and Leeds ticket holders will be able to access exclusive pre-sale 48 hours in advance. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.



August Bank Holiday weekend will see Muse headline the twin festivals for the third time in their career, having previously topped the bill in 2006 and 2011.



The Passage’s offers a wide range of services to meet the varying needs of homeless and vulnerable people, enabling them to move on to live safe, happy and fulfilling lives.

Muse previously spoke to Gordon Smart on Facetime, talking about how their Dig Down single was inspired by Donald Trump.

