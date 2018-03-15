Chris Moyles Meets Muse - Watch This Sunday 7pm!

Muse are one of the biggest bands in the world, and now they're sitting down for an intimate 1-to-1 with Chris Moyles.

They've filled out stadiums all over the world, sold millions of albums, and they even have their own drones. Muse are one of the most loved bands on the planet, and now they're sitting down with Chris Moyles.

This Sunday at 7pm you'll be able to watch the Devonshire trio chatting to Chris Moyles on Facebook live, RadioX.co.uk, and Youtube. Filmed at the legendary AIR Studios in London, the band chatted about their beginnings, new music, and some of their classic tracks.

"We talked a lot" Chris Moyles said, "and we talked about everything. Including suing Celine Dion."

"If you're a fan of the band Muse, you're going to love it because it's just me asking loads and loads of questions. And if you're not a fan of Muse, but then when you hear the songs you go "oh yeah I like that one," then watch it!"

The interview is the third in our Chris Moyles Meets...series, following long form chats with Foo Fighters and Liam Gallagher.

Watch Chris Moyles meets Foo Fighters below.