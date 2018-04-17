Morrissey Prefers His Solo Albums Over The Smiths

17 April 2018, 12:35

Morrissey, live 2013
Morrissey, live 2013. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The years of the legendary Manchester band “was a great but simplistic time”, says the singer.

Morrissey has claimed that he no longer listens to The Smiths, preferring his solo albums over the work of the Manchester band.

Speaking in a new interview on the new official website MorrisseyCentral.com, the singer was asked if he still listens back to the music he made with Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce.

“No. It was beautiful, but it’s gone.” He went on to say that his “pride” was with his later solo albums, including the latest LP Low In High School, released last year and 2004’s You Are The Quarry.

He added: “They are me, whereas The Smiths was a great but simplistic time.”

When asked why he didn’t include the first two solo albums - Viva Hate and Kill Uncle - Morrissey revealed: “I wasn’t ready. I rushed in too quickly. It was my fault.”

Asked again about accusations of racism, which keep appearing in sections of the press, Morrissey replied:

“When someone calls you racist, what they are saying is ‘Hmm, you actually have a point, and I don’t know how to answer it, so perhaps if I distract you by calling you a bigot we’ll both forget how enlightened your comment was’.”

