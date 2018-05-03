A Liam Gallagher Film Is In The Works

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

As It Was, which will be directed by Charlie Lightening, is set to document the former Oasis frontman's solo career.

Liam Gallagher is set to become the subject of a new music documentary, which is heading to Cannes Film Festival.

As Official Charts reports, As It Was will be made my documentary-maker Charlie Lightening and will chart the former Oasis star's journey from "living on the edge, ostracised lost in the musical wilderness of boredom, booze and bitter legal battles," to his solo success and the release of his debut album As You Were.

Gallagher said of the news: "As It Was is a documentary about my musical comeback. It covers the writing and recording of my first solo album, right through to playing it live for the very first time in my hometown of Manchester and around the world. I hope you enjoy the film… As You Were."

Watch Liam Gallagher play Wall Of Glass at Radio X:

According to the outlet, the film is set to feature his live performances at Reading Festival, Manchester's O2 Ritz, One Love Manchester, Glastonbury, and will finish with his sell-out gig in Finsbury Park.

The rocker is set for his huge outdoor gig in North London on 29 June 2018, with support from the likes of DMA's, The Sherlock's and more.

Gallagher has also revealed that he's begun working on his second album,

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (1 May), the Oasis legend wrote: "1st session of writing with the mighty Greg Kurstin and Andrew wyatt aka THE ARMY sounding BIBLICAL as you were LG x"

1st session of writing with the mighty Greg Kurstin and Andrew wyatt aka THE ARMY sounding BIBLICAL as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 1, 2018

Watch the reaction at Liam Gallagher's first solo gig at Manchester's O2 Ritz:

Gallagher has shared a new video for his Paper Crown single.

The video - which is unlisted on YouTube - doesn't star the former Oasis frontman, but instead features a woman seeing double as she appears to take a long hard look at herself in the mirror.

Watch it here:

The video's female star may be a bit confusing since Liam has dedicated the track to his brother Noel in the past.

Before performing the song at his Alexandra Palace gig, the rocker said: "Thank you very much. I'd like to dedicate this one to my brother."

Watch him play Morning Glory at the same show last year: