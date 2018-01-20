WATCH: Who Will Support Liam Gallagher At Finsbury Park?

The former Oasis frontman is set to play the London park this June, and there's already rumours of who could make the bill.

Liam Gallagher is set to play Finsbury Park on Friday 29 June 2018, and it's fair to say his fans are pretty excited about it.

This week saw the Wall Of Glass singer tease a "biblical" support act, after a fan asked who'd be opening for him at the outdoor show.

While the Manchester rocker is keeping decidedly tight-lipped about it, has he already given away more than he thinks?

Mate I can't tell ya but I have a biblical brother joining me now run of and spread the butter you nutter — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 18, 2018

Here's who we reckon has a good chance of making it on the bill this year:

Richard Ashcroft

Plenty of fans have noted that rather than referring to an act or band, Liam decided to use the term "biblical brother," suggesting he's probably describing one person- and a male at that. And who's more biblical than The Verve legend himself?

Just this month Liam waded in to defend the These People singer after his brother Noel suggested he didn't write his own songs.

Dig me out all day long rkid but Richard Ashcroft pisses all over you and the 2 Ronnie's every day of the wk as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Ashcroft previously didn't seem to take sides between the warring brothers, but after getting wind of the interview, it's probably fair to assume he's team Liam.

I don’t write my own songs? You want to qualify that NG — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) January 12, 2018

Plus he lives just down the road from him in leafy north London and Finsbury Park is a short car ride away. Rude not to, surely?

Watch Richard Ashcroft perform They Don't Own Me for Radio X:

Blossoms

The Stockport five-piece don't just almost hail from the same part of Oasis, but they're big fans too.

Watch them perform Half The World Away in Manchester:

See them play Whatever at the Castlefield Bowl:

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Van McCann and co. have credited Oasis as a big influence and it just so happens that the band are back touring in 2018.

Back in 2015, the frontman told The Guardian: I remember going to see Oasis at Heaton Park when I was a kid and no matter where you were in Manchester, the vibe was Oasis. It was like a magnet had been dropped in the centre of the city and was drawing everyone in."

They'll be playing Spillers Wharf in New Castle Upon Tyne on 25 May, before heading to Lollapalooza Paris on 21-22 July, so they've got the space in between to potentially do Mr LG a solid by opening for him.

The band also have previous at the London park, headlining Community Festival there last year.

Watch as the Llandudno rockers explain why they're most comfortable on stage:

Skepta

Now hear us out. London grime star Skepta isn't just a local boy hailing from nearby Tottenham, but Liam is a big fan of his swagger and style. Plus they're born around the same time!

Last year, the former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to praise the grime star, writing: “Man like Skepta keeping it real. Got to stand for something.”

Man like Skepta keeping it real got to stand for something as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017

The grime star then replied to the outspoken rocker with a red rose.

Plus there's been a lot of praise in-between.

We're still waiting for that collab to drop though.