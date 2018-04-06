Johnny Marr Announces Call The Comet Album & Tour

Johnny Marr. Picture: Press

The former Smiths guitarist has revealed the details of his third studio album and announced intimate tour dates for 2018.

Legendary Smiths guitarist and solo artist Johnny Marr has announced his third studio album Call The Comet will be released on 15 June 2018.

Johnny Marr - Call The Comet. Picture: Album Artwork

Watch Marr dance in a clip of his album trailer above and see the full piece below:

Recorded at Crazy Face Studios in Manchester, Call The Comet follows his Top 10 albums The Messenger (2013) and Playland (2014).

“Call The Comet’ is my own magic realism,” says Marr. “It’s set in the not-too-distant future and is mostly concerned with the idea of an alternative society."

"The characters in the songs are searching for a new idealism, although there are some personal songs in there too. It’s something that people like me can relate to.”

Listen to his first preview of the record in new single The Tracers here:

Call The Comet is now available to pre-order here.

See the Call The Comet Tracklisting:

1. Rise 2. The Tracers 3. Hey Angel 4. Hi Hello 5. New Domingos 6. Day In Day Out 7. Walk Into The Sea 8. Bug 9. Actor Attractor 10. Spiral Cities 11. My Eternal 12. A Different Gun

See Johnny Marr's tour dates below:

12 May - Ireland, Dublin - Button Factory 14 May - UK, Leeds - Brudenell Social Club 16 May - UK, London - Islington Assembly Hall 18 May - Sweden, Stockholm - Nalen 19 May - 19 May – Denmark, Copenhagen - Vega 20 May - The Netherlands, Amsterdam - Paradiso Noord 21 May - Germany, Berlin - Festsaal Kreuzberg 24 May - France, Paris - La Gaîté Lyrique 30 May - Canada, Toronto - Velvet Underground 31 May - USA, New York - Gramercy Theatre

2 June - USA, San Francisco - August Hall 5 June - USA, Los Angeles - Teragram Ballroom