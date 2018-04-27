Blossoms Share There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) Video
27 April 2018, 10:34
See the Stockport five-piece in their latest visuals, which were inspired by The Beatles' A Hard Day's Night.
Blossoms have shared the new video for their current single There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls).
The clip - which was directed by Masashi Muto - was filmed on the streets of Tokyo and was inspired by The Beatles’ famous 1964 musical film.
Speaking about their promo's direction, the band explain: "Shooting a music video in Japan was something we’d wanted to do for a while. We took influence from The Beatles' A Hard Day's Night and tried to capture the camaraderie between us a band of friends.
"We’ve been to Japan a couple of times and we fell in love with it from the first time we went. When we wanted to make a video overseas somewhere, it was always going to be Tokyo. We loved being chased around the streets and It made five lads from Stockport feel like the Beatles for a day".
Blossoms visited Radio X to perform the new track, which comes from their Cool Like You album, in an exclusive live session.
See it here:
The Stockport outfit also played I Can't Stand It, the catchy lead single from their sophomore album, which is out now.
On top of that, Tom Ogden and co. treated us to a special rendition of their Charlemagne single, which comes from their UK number one self-titled debut.
Watch them perform Charlemagne here:
Blossoms will embark on a headline UK tour this May, which includes two nights and a matinee at their hometown venue, Stockport Plaza, as well as sold out dates at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum and Manchester’s O2 Apollo.
See Blossoms' UK 2018 tour dates:
4 May – Stockport Plaza
5 May – Stockport Plaza (matinee and late performance)
7 May - Leeds O2 Academy 8 May - Newcastle O2 Academy
10 May - London O2 Kentish Town Forum
11 May - Manchester O2 Apollo
12 May - Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA