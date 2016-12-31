Turn The Record Over: The Best Side Two, Track Ones

X-LIST: What Are The Best “Best Ofs” Ever Released?
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.
Radio X pays tribute to the ancient art of turning an album over halfway through and the music that subsequently plays.
Side One of Parklife ends with the ponderous Syd Barrett-esque Far Out. Turn the record over and you're confronted by this elegant ballad.
The second half of 1995's The Bends gets underway with this 'Head classic.
The "Metal Side" of 1988's Green album starts off with this scorching attack on US foreign policy. It's a shock after the haunting end to Side One ("Air Side"), The Wrong Child.
This live favourite starts the second side of 2007's excellent An End Has A Start album.
After the relentless shouting of Side One closer River Euphrates, the flipside of Surfer Rosa opens with the quiet acoustic of this Pixies classic.
Morrissey and Marr knew how to pace an album. The Queen Is Dead ends Side One with the poignant Cemetery Gates, but comes back all guns blazing with this hilarious single.
