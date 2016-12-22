LISTEN: The Ultimate Rock 'N' Roll Christmas Playlist

10 Genuinely Terrible Christmas Songs
In the Christmas mood? Then put one of these festive ditties on and you’ll be tearing the Christmas decorations down in no time.
Sick of Slade? Weary of Wham? Had a bellyful of Shaky? Let Radio X ease the seasonal pain with a selection of COOL festive songs.
The US rockers do a good job on Wham!'s festive evergreen. Originally recorded by the spray-tanned pop duo in 1984, the Arizonan band give it a light rock makeover.
Finally! We can properly rave at Christmas. The Hartnolls update the classic 1990 track for the festive season.
Because geeks love Christmas too.
A collaboration between Editors frontman Tom Smith and former Razorlight drummer, We Are Scientists man and solo artiste Andy Burrows, When The Thames Froze was taken from the duo's excellent, slightly Christmas themed album, Funny Looking Angels.
Da Brudders call a truce on this special day. How sweet.
Liam Fray remembers Christmas past in Middleton in this fine festive treat, and it was all for the charity Shelter.
Mssrs Hopper, DeLonge and Barker let us know of their plans for the season. Presumably Tom no longer gets a card from the others.
Don't be like that, Jack! Come on, have another mince pie.
Better than Mariah Carey's version. Seriously!
A superb cover of the Phil Spector Christmas Album classic, famous for blaring over the opening titles of the movie Gremlins. Better than Bono’s version.
