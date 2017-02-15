Five Songs To Get You Through A Messy Break-Up

1. The Streets - Dry Your Eyes

The moment when you feel you can't go on and the world is collapsing around your head. Mike Skinner feels your pain. But don't worry: things will be better than this.

2. The Cure - Boys Don't Cry

Straighten up, now. This is the time when you need to gloss over it and pretend that everything is ok. Even if it's not. If you're a chap, you need to make a big thing of it. Hence this song. If you're a girl, well, you can identify with this one.

Green Day - Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)

Right. There's closure. It's been great, but... Time to move on. And give the finger to your ex. YES.

The Soup Dragons - I'm Free

Ahhhh. The sweet, sweet feeling of freedom. You can do what you want, any old time.

Andrew WK - Party Hard

OH HELLO. Are you ready for the weekend? Hold my coat, I'll see you later! You're back on the market!