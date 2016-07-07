WATCH: Dom’s Big Drill Dream Comes True!

The window of the Radio X studio looks onto Leicester Square, where there’s some serious construction work going on.

Every day, Dominic Byrne has been gazing out onto a massive piling drilling machine gouging a huge hole into the earth. What would it be like to be in control of such a piece of equipment?

Dom needs wonder no longer - thanks to Lee from Balfour Beatty Ground Engineering, who has invited the excited newsreader over to “have a go”.

Watch the video and see how he got on…

Play Dom fulfils his dream by having a go in the big drill! Dom has a go operating the big drill that he's been obsessed with lately! His reaction is amazing! 03:36

Many thanks to the McGee Group for making this young lad’s dream come true.