Rob DJ Just Asked Vernon Kay and Tess Daly To Netflix And Chili...

After reminiscing about Chris Moyles' birthday and how Rob DJ spent most of it staring at his other half Tess, Vernon thought it'd be a great idea to get them together on the phone again. Despite Rob being slightly embarrassed, he wasn't opposed to inviting himself round to their house for "Netflix and chili".

Classic. Find out what Tess says to his proposal here:

Play That awkward moment Rob DJ met Tess Daly... ...again. 04:24

Now, in a real, not faked interview at ALL, Vernon caught up with Cheryl and Liam Payne to talk about their new romance. Find out what they 'said' below: