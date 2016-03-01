Rob DJ Just Asked Vernon Kay and Tess Daly To Netflix And Chili...

1st March 2016, 16:40

After an awkward meeting between Rob DJ and Tess, Vernon made it even worse by putting them on the phone together!

Vernon Kay with Tess Daly and Rob DJ inset

After reminiscing about Chris Moyles' birthday and how Rob DJ spent most of it staring at his other half Tess, Vernon thought it'd be a great idea to get them together on the phone again. Despite Rob being slightly embarrassed, he wasn't opposed to inviting himself round to their house for "Netflix and chili". 

Classic. Find out what Tess says to his proposal here: 

Play

That awkward moment Rob DJ met Tess Daly...

...again.

04:24

Now, in a real, not faked interview at ALL, Vernon caught up with Cheryl and Liam Payne to talk about their new romance. Find out what they 'said' below:

Play

ANOTHER EXCLUSIVE: This time we chat to Cheryl and Liam Payne!

.

05:42

