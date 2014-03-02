Tale Behind The Tune: Massive Attack - Teardrop

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
We looked at the interesting old story behind Massive Attack's Teardrop this week.
If you want to hear the interesting little story behind how Madonna almost appeared on Massive Attack's teardrop have a listen below!
