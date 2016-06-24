DOWNLOAD: The Johnny Vaughan on Radio X podcast

You can join Johnny Vaughan, Gavin "The Woodman" Woods, Dr Sunta Templeton and producers Big Si and Little Si every weekday afternoon at 4pm, but if you can't join them, you can get a digest of the best bits every week...

You can subscribe to this podcast via the iTunes Store and Podcast app. Click the button to subscribe.

You can listen to the latest episode via the Audioboom platform here. Click the button to access Audioboom.

If you have another device or computer, you can subscribe to the podcast by installing an RSS reader or podcast reader app. Once installed, either click the button below to fire up the podcast in your app, or right click and save the RSS address and add it to your RSS reader.