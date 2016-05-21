Listen to the Elis James & John Robins "Keep It Session" Sessions

21st May 2016, 06:00

A serious diverse selection of tracks is waiting for you right now!

Elis James & John Robins

You asked for it, so here it is. The "Keep It Session" sessions compiled for you in a bitesize, easy to digest Spotify playlist.

Don't know what we're talking about? Well, each week at the end of their podcast, Elis James & John Robins do the Keep It Session Sessions. This is where they pick a song to share with listeners from bands they might not have heard of. Simple. Brilliant.

And what a selection of tracks they selected. The tune range from Frank Zappa and Lou Reed to Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Gorky's Zygotic Mynci. Listen below.

You can download the Elis James and John Robins here.

