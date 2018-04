WATCH: Whoever sent in this Toby Lerone. Is. A. HERO.

This one is very, VERY subtle…

Fans of the Chris Moyles Show will be VERY familiar with Toby Lerone - over the weeks, listeners have been sneaking some ridiculous fake names on the nation’s airwaves, much to the embarrassment and bewilderment of the presenters.

Today’s clip comes from Wales. But it’s VERY subtle. Can you see the payoff coming? Even with the clue in the image above?