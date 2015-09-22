WATCH: Chris Moyles invades Smooth Radio

22nd September 2015, 08:28

Play

Chris Moyles Invades The Smooth Studio!

Chris spins the Wheel of Radio Fortune, and it's Smooth's turn for a studio invasion. How will Andrew Castle react?

01:43

For the brand new Radio X show, Pippa bought (from eBay) a giant wheel of fortune. And we mean giant.

What's the idea? Radio X broadcasts from the Global building in London's Leicester Square, alongside other radio stations like Capital, Classic, Heart and LBC... So why not put each of the stations onto the GIANT WHEEL OF RADIO FORTUNE, give it a spin and whichever brand it lands on, Chris has to head off to their studio and "interfere" with them?

Today's "victim" is Smooth - on air at the same moment is TV personality and tennis hero Andrew Castle. How will he react? What will transpire? Will Radio X be taken off the air. Watch and find out.

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X