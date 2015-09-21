WATCH: Chris Makes Dom Say Whatever He Wants

21st September 2015, 07:32

Chris Makes Dom Say Whatever He Wants

Chris can make Dom say what ever he wants.

On the first Radio X show, Chris discovers that he can get the "radio voice" to make Dom say stuff... News, weather... what else? See what happens here.

You can hear The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X every morning from 6.30am to 10am.

Radio X is available on Digital Radio across the UK, 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, via www.radiox.co.uk and via our apps.

