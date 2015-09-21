WATCH: Chris Makes Dom Say Whatever He Wants

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Chris Makes Dom Say Whatever He Wants
Chris can make Dom say what ever he wants.
On the first Radio X show, Chris discovers that he can get the "radio voice" to make Dom say stuff... News, weather... what else? See what happens here.
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
