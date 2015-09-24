WATCH: Chris Moyles Invades The Heart Studio

24th September 2015, 09:59

If you tuned in on Tuesday, you will have seen the first appearance of the WHEEL OF CHANCE, which spells out each of the other stations that have studios in the same building as Radio X.

Chris Moyles Invades The Heart Studio

Both Chris and Pippa managed to doorstep a surprised Andrew Castle on Smooth Radio on Tuesday, but today the Wheel Of Chance has landed on Heart.

On that station at the same time as The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X are none other than Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton.

Watch as Moyles leaves Radio X and heads down to the Heart studio to disrupt their Breakfast Show… but does he? See how he gets on.

Chris tried his luck again with the Wheel Of Radio Chance...

02:30

