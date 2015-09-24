WATCH: Chris Moyles Invades The Heart Studio

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
If you tuned in on Tuesday, you will have seen the first appearance of the WHEEL OF CHANCE, which spells out each of the other stations that have studios in the same building as Radio X.
Both Chris and Pippa managed to doorstep a surprised Andrew Castle on Smooth Radio on Tuesday, but today the Wheel Of Chance has landed on Heart.
On that station at the same time as The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X are none other than Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton.
Watch as Moyles leaves Radio X and heads down to the Heart studio to disrupt their Breakfast Show… but does he? See how he gets on.
Chris Invades The Heart Studio
Chris tried his luck again with the Wheel Of Radio Chance...
02:30
The Chris Moyles Show is on Radio X every weekday morning from 6.30am. You can listen on digital radio across the UK, 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on mobile and via www.RadioX.co.uk.
