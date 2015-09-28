WATCH: Chris Moyles invades the Classic FM studio

28th September 2015, 10:27

Play

Chris Moyles Invades Classic FM

Which studio will Chris try and invade today? The Wheel Of Chance has selected Classic FM. How will they react?

03:02

As you may already know, Radio X shares its studios with a whole host of other radio stations. Chris wants to pay each one a visit - but it’s up to the Wheel Of Chance to decide which one.

Last week both Chris and Pippa had a close encounter with Andrew Castle on Smooth and failed to break down the doors of Heart after Jamie Theakston went into “lockdown” mode.

Which of Global Radio’s stations will Chris try and invade today?

After spinning The Wheel Of Chance, today’s selection is Classic FM. How does Classic’s Breakfast Show host Tim Lihoreau react?

Watch the clip and find out.

