WATCH: Chris Moyles invades the Classic FM studio

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Chris Moyles Invades Classic FM
Which studio will Chris try and invade today? The Wheel Of Chance has selected Classic FM. How will they react?
03:02
As you may already know, Radio X shares its studios with a whole host of other radio stations. Chris wants to pay each one a visit - but it’s up to the Wheel Of Chance to decide which one.
Last week both Chris and Pippa had a close encounter with Andrew Castle on Smooth and failed to break down the doors of Heart after Jamie Theakston went into “lockdown” mode.
Which of Global Radio’s stations will Chris try and invade today?
After spinning The Wheel Of Chance, today’s selection is Classic FM. How does Classic’s Breakfast Show host Tim Lihoreau react?
Watch the clip and find out.
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Arcade Fire Everything Now
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
