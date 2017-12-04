WATCH: A Chinese Tour Group Invaded Russell Brand's Studio...

And they had no idea who the comedian and Radio X DJ was.

This week on the Russell Brand show, the Radio X studio was invaded by a group of Chinese tourists.

Unfortunately for Russell, they had no idea who he was, despite him listing all of the important films he was in!

To add insult to injury, the leader of the tour totally upstaged Russell by singing a Chinese folk song live on-air.

Listen to Russell on Radio X between 11am and 1pm every Sunday