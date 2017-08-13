WATCH: Kenny’s Greatest Deaths As South Park Hits 20

WATCH: Glen Campbell’s Foo Fighters Cover Is Pretty Cool
The veteran singer died this week - and his version of Times Like These is amazing.
South Park - Kenny's Greatest Deaths
01:47
“Oh my God! They killed Kenny!” And here are just some of the times the cartoon kid got offed.
13 August marks 20 years to the the day that South Park made its TV debut.
The mastermind of Trey Parker and Matt Stone, it quickly became famous for its crude animation, black humour, off-colour satire and rude words. And, of course, it had running jokes and regular characters.
One of the cruellest - and therefore funniest - running jokes is the fate of Kenny McCormick, the kid who wears a parka so tight he can barely speak.
In pretty much every episode of the first five series, Kenny dies in various horrible ways, only to mysterious appear again, right as rain, in the next show.
Whenever Kenny bites the dust, his friend Stan will yell: “Oh my God! They killed Kenny!” And Kyle would scream: “You bastards!”
As the series wore on, there were more and more ingenious ways of removing Kenny from the scene. Watch the video above for some of our favourites.
