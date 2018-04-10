Watch Shaun Ryder & Rick Astley In The Keith & Paddy Picture Show

Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness In The Keith & Paddy Picture Show. Picture: ITV/The Keith & Paddy Picture Show Series 2 Trailer

See the trailer for the second series of Paddy McGuinness and Keith Lemon's sketch show, which sends up classic films with a host of celebs.

The trailer for the second series of The Keith & Paddy Picture Show has arrived, and it doesn't disappoint.

Watch the trailer above, courtesy of ITV.

The comedy sketch show - which sees the Celebrity Juice host and the Take Me Out presenter send up iconic movies - looks to be bigger and better than ever, with the likes of Shaun Ryder and Rick Astley making a cameo.

The Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder appears In The Keith & Paddy Picture Show. Picture: ITV/The Keith & Paddy Picture Show Series 2

Also joining the Happy Mondays frontman and Never Gonna Give You Up singer in playing dress-up in parodies of Grease, Top Gun, Jurassic Park and Pretty Woman are are the likes of Stacey Solomon, Marvin Humes and Jamie Winstone.

