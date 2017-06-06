This Is The Most Common Thing Spud Gets Asked About Trainspotting...

Noel Gallagher Gives Don’t Look Back In Anger Cash To Manchester Fund
Radio X can reveal that the songwriter secretly donated royalties from the classic Oasis number to the We Love Manchester charity.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Ewen Bremner told Radio X's Gordon Smart about his most asked fan question, and yes it's got something to do with THAT breakfast scene.
Ewen Bremner has revealed the question he gets asked the most by Trainspotting fans.
The Scottish actor may have had some pretty unforgettable moments in the film's 2017 sequel, T2 Trainspotting, but Bremner revealed that he can't escape the scene from the original- which sees him splatter his own faeces all over his girlfriend and her parents.
Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart ahead of the release of T2 Trainspotting on DVD, Bremner revealed: "I usually get asked what the stuff was made from in the breakfast scene that I spray the family with..."
Watch it again here:
"That's probably the most common question," added the Wonder Woman star. "People are fascinated with that like, 'what is it made of? Was it real sh...?'
"Which is quite amazing that people thought it might have been. We had to do that scene so many times, and to spray three actors with real excrement would be a bit out of bounds".
You can buy T2 Trainspotting on DVD and Blu-ray from 27 June.
Radio X can reveal that the songwriter secretly donated royalties from the classic Oasis number to the We Love Manchester charity.
The band were due to play the Manchester Arena this weekend, but the venue remains closed following last month’s terror attack.
Chris Martin - who performed Don't Look Back In Anger at the benefit concert - has taken to Twitter to thank Noel for "being there in spirit".
The comedian and Radio X DJ has spoken about his friendship with The Smiths legend, who he admits is "rude" and "hard work".
The former Oasis singer has revealed which band he would have "loved" to front, and who he would have kicked out too.
Guitarist Richard Fortus has revealed in a podcast that the band have "been recording a lot of stuff".
Today is the 6 June, 6/6. What is it about the number six? Some of the best albums have appeared sixth time out.
Radio X knows that the greatest music city in the world will not beaten or divided so let’s celebrate Manchester with its finest music.
Rock 'n' roll doesn't have to be dumb. Let's have a list of the most "interesting" songs we can think of, from unusual time-signatures to just plain aural chaos.
3 June is National Repeat Day. We said, 3 June is National Repeat Day. Here are a selection of some of our favourite repetitious songs and band names.
Comments
Powered by Facebook