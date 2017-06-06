This Is The Most Common Thing Spud Gets Asked About Trainspotting...

Ewen Bremner has revealed the question he gets asked the most by Trainspotting fans.

The Scottish actor may have had some pretty unforgettable moments in the film's 2017 sequel, T2 Trainspotting, but Bremner revealed that he can't escape the scene from the original- which sees him splatter his own faeces all over his girlfriend and her parents.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart ahead of the release of T2 Trainspotting on DVD, Bremner revealed: "I usually get asked what the stuff was made from in the breakfast scene that I spray the family with..."

Watch it again here:

"That's probably the most common question," added the Wonder Woman star. "People are fascinated with that like, 'what is it made of? Was it real sh...?'

"Which is quite amazing that people thought it might have been. We had to do that scene so many times, and to spray three actors with real excrement would be a bit out of bounds".

You can buy T2 Trainspotting on DVD and Blu-ray from 27 June.