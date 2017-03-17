Watch Richard Ashcroft perform stunning acoustic tracks for Radio X

17th March 2017, 12:37

The man himself dropped by Radio X and played a few tunes for Gordon Smart.

Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft is a living legend. As well as fronting one of the most important bands of the 90s, Ashcroft has also penned a plethora of stunning tracks over his illustrious solo career.

Appearing on Radio X's Evening Show with Gordon Smart, Mr. Ashcroft performed three tracks from his new album These People, including Black Lines and They Don't Own Me. His voice is simply spectacular.

You can watch the sessions below.

THEY DON'T OWN ME

07:09

 

HOLD ON

03:59

 

BLACK LINES

05:30

 
Richard Ashcroft's latest solo album, These People, is out now.

