Watch Richard Ashcroft perform stunning acoustic tracks for Radio X

Russell Brand: "I Want To Be A Strictly Judge!”
The comedian has joked that if his mate Noel Fielding can get the Great British Bake Off gig, then HE can replace Len Goodman…
The man himself dropped by Radio X and played a few tunes for Gordon Smart.
Richard Ashcroft is a living legend. As well as fronting one of the most important bands of the 90s, Ashcroft has also penned a plethora of stunning tracks over his illustrious solo career.
Appearing on Radio X's Evening Show with Gordon Smart, Mr. Ashcroft performed three tracks from his new album These People, including Black Lines and They Don't Own Me. His voice is simply spectacular.
You can watch the sessions below.
Richard Ashcroft Performs 'They Don't Own Me' LIVE for Gordon Smart.
07:09
Richard Ashcroft Performs 'Hold On' LIVE for Gordon Smart.
03:59
Richard Ashcroft Performs 'Black Lines' LIVE for Gordon Smart.
05:30
