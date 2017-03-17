Watch Richard Ashcroft perform stunning acoustic tracks for Radio X

Richard Ashcroft is a living legend. As well as fronting one of the most important bands of the 90s, Ashcroft has also penned a plethora of stunning tracks over his illustrious solo career.

Appearing on Radio X's Evening Show with Gordon Smart, Mr. Ashcroft performed three tracks from his new album These People, including Black Lines and They Don't Own Me. His voice is simply spectacular.

You can watch the sessions below.

THEY DON'T OWN ME

Play Richard Ashcroft Performs 'They Don't Own Me' LIVE for Gordon Smart. Richard Ashcroft Performs 'They Don't Own Me' LIVE for Gordon Smart. 07:09

HOLD ON

Play Richard Ashcroft Performs 'Hold On' LIVE for Gordon Smart. Richard Ashcroft Performs 'Hold On' LIVE for Gordon Smart. 03:59

BLACK LINES

Play Richard Ashcroft Performs 'Black Lines' LIVE for Gordon Smart. Richard Ashcroft Performs 'Black Lines' LIVE for Gordon Smart. 05:30

Richard Ashcroft's latest solo album, These People, is out now.