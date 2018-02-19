Nancy From Stranger Things Stars In New James Bay Video

The visuals for Wild Love see Natalia Dyer, who stars as Nancy Wheeler in the hit Netflix series, play the singer-songwriter's love interest.

James Bay has debuted the music video for his Wild Love single, which co-stars none other than Natalia Dyer.

Watch it above.

The promo, which begins with a close-up of the singer-songwriter, sees him lock eyes with the Stranger Things star across a crowded room before they slowly make their way towards each other.

James Bay & Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer in Wild Love video. Picture: Press

Speaking about the actress, who stars in the hit series, Bay said: "It was such a pleasure to work with Natalia on the Wild Love set. She's a lovely person, a huge talent and it was great hanging with her while making this video.

"I'm also a massive Stranger Things fan so tried everything in my power not to fan boy too hard."

James Bay & Natalia Dyer In Wild Love video. Picture: YouTube/JamesBayVEVO

Meanwhile, revealing the meaning of the track to Radio X's Gordon Smart, he said: "It's a bit of a love at first sight thing. I reckon that happens to people.

"They catch and lock eyes with someone across the room for the first time and it's magic and everything that follows is fantastic."

Watch him explain all in our video below:

The Chaos And The Calm star added: "And for some people that can happen more than one time with the same person.

"I'd been touring for four or five years and my girlfriend didn't get to come with me, because she has her own life and she has a job. So when you get back, you don't know how it's gonna be, but that kind of thing happened.

"So there was something to say there. And while a lot of songs that I write have a bit more anxiety and kinda are a bit more delicate and tender and a little more sort of heartbroken, this song has a bit of that because it's never straightforward ... Nothing is, but it was just meant to be a celebration of that euphoric feeling".

James Bay's Wild Love is out now. Listen and download it here.

James Bay's Wild Love artwork. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, James Bay, has confirmed UK festival performances this summer at Isle of Wight and TRNSMT Festival, and recently announced details for an intimate North American tour and a one-off London show.

See his dates below:

15 March - London Brixton Electric (SOLD OUT)

25 March - Seattle, WA The Showbox (SOLD OUT)

27 March - San Francisco, CA The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

28 March - Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater (SOLD OUT)

31 March - Chicago, IL Metro (SOLD OUT)

2 April - Washington, D.C Lincoln Theatre (SOLD OUT)

3 April - Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

5 April - Boston, MA Royale NightClub (SOLD OUT)

6 April - Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts (TLA) (SOLD OUT)

April 8th Toronto, Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)