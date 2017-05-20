QUIZ: Which Famous Song Is The Longest

PLAY: Can You Match The Famous Child To Their Famous Parents?
We give you the name of some musical offspring - you have to name the famous parent!
Can you guess whether which one of these classic tunes has the longest duration? It's not as easy as you think…
The world was shaken to its very core when it was announced that Thom Yorke of Radiohead had produced a track that lasts a massive EIGHTEEN DAYS. Which got us to thinking: can you guess which of these famous indie songs is the longest?
Muse's lyrics are challenging, but how do they match up to some of the 21st Century's most terrifying predictions?
Take a look at these classic LPs - do they remind you of a glorious summer, or a cold, crisp winter? But in which time of the year were they originally released?
Robert Smith’s ode to the days of the week is 25 years old this month! But how well do you recall the lyrics to this indie club floorfiller?
See the leader of The Jam discuss what “the kids” will think of his music in later decades.
The Oasis legend thinks the grime star is "keeping it real".
RIP Chris Cornell. To pay tribute, let's look at some of the best exponents of plaid-shirted thrash.
When rock stars get bitchy... the sparks will fly. Let's look at some of the harshest comments ever uttered in the name of rock'n'roll.
Rock music isn't afraid to flirt with the criminal element. Here are a selection of tracks that detail the whole spectrum of illegal activity.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
