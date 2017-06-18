QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Lyrics To Hey Jude?

PLAY: Can You Match The Famous Child To Their Famous Parents?
We give you the name of some musical offspring - you have to name the famous parent!
Celebrate the genius of Paul McCarthey by testing yourself with this lyrics quiz.
The Beatles released Hey Jude in the UK back in 1968 - it was the first single on their own Apple label.
The McCartney-penned track might be among their most well-known singles and a tipsy karaoke favourite, but do you think you get all the words right?
Test yourself in this quiz, courtesy of Selena Nicole, below:
We’ll gauge your Roses knowledge by testing you on the lyrics to one of their greatest ever songs.
Richard Ashcroft's classic tune is now 20 years old. Test your knowledge of this iconic track.
13 June is Rivers Cuomo’s birthday, so let’s celebrate by seeing if you know the lyrics to his most famous tune.
Gawp in amazement as James McCartney is confronted by a clip of his father while forging his own career…
Get our footage from the Paradise City rockers' second night at the London Stadium.
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
It's Donald J Trump's birthday and there's a man who enjoys a critical tweet. Let's take a look at some of the bitchiest comments ever uttered about stars.
Let's take a look at some great fictional characters in rock and roll.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
