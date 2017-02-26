QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember These Classic 1990s Ads?

26th February 2017, 08:00

In the 90s, the commercial breaks were often better than the actual programmes.

1990s TV Ad Quiz

But while the jingles and the images burned their way into your brain, could you remember which product they were actually peddling?

We’ll show you a screenshot from a famous TV advert from the period. All you have to do is name the product that the commercial was actually advertising.

Good luck!

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X QUIZZES

Coming Up

LATEST MUSIC NEWS

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS