QUIZ: How well do you know your Smiths lyrics?

QUIZ: Can You Name These Album Covers From Just A Face?
If we show you a face, can you name the artist whose album it graced? Take our test now!
"Writing frightening verse… to a buck-toothed girl in Luxembourg."
Morrissey was a fine exponent of the pithy couplet. But do you remember which lyrics come from which Smiths songs?
Take the test and find out if you know his words of wisdom off by heart.
Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine, he said… but what else did he say? Take our quiz and see how well you remember the song.
Freddie Mercury died on this day 25 years ago. So how well can you recall the words to his most famous song?
Blur are one of the best-loved British bands of all time. So let's see whether you live in a Country House or if you're just a Charmless Man by playing our special quiz.
6:30am - 10am
Text 83936
Courteeners Modern Love
Foo Fighters The Pretender
Kings Of Leon Waste A Moment
Catfish And The Bottlemen Oxygen
The cheesy pop band have announced their dream is to play their hit cover Tragedy with the Bee Gee at Worthy Farm this June.
Turns out the guys who found it hold a yearly drinking sesh in its honour every year.
