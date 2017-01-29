QUIZ: How Well Do You Know These Jamie T Lyrics?

QUIZ: Do You Know The Words To Club Foot By Kasabian?
With the Leicester boys headlining this year’s Reading And Leeds Festivals, we thought it’d be a good time to see how well you recall one of their biggest hits.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Celebrate the return of the Sheila singer by testing your knowledge on his biggest hits.
This week, Jamie T announced his return with a brand new single called Tinfoil Boy. We're loving it and we're sure his fans love it, too.
But how well do you think YOU know the work of Jamie T? Are you a devotee or just a casual listener?
Test yourself by matching these lyrics with the songs they belong to.
With the Leicester boys headlining this year’s Reading And Leeds Festivals, we thought it’d be a good time to see how well you recall one of their biggest hits.
Happy Australia Day! To celebrate, let's see if you can spot whether these names refer to actual Australian bands… or are they something else altogether…?
We’ll give you the three headliners from a vintage Reading and/or Leeds Festival. But can you remember which year these acts topped the bill?
Celebrate Burns Night with our personality quiz.
11am - 2pm
Text 83936
Manic Street Preachers A Design For Life
Ed Sheeran Castle On The Hill
Comments
Powered by Facebook