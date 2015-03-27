The Charlatans, Echo & The Bunnymen Added To V Festival 2015

The line-up for V Festival has seen more new additions this afternoon, with the news just announced that legendary acts The Charlatans and Echo & The Bunnymen have been added to the bill.



Tim Burgess said The Charlatans were delighted to be going back: "Having been lucky enough to be part of the first ever V Festival line up in ’96 we’re thrilled to be playing its 20th anniversary year." It's the eighth time the group has played V.



Hilltop Hoods, Lawson and Indiana have also confirmed they'll be playing at the festival.



Kasabian, The Stereophonics and George Ezra are amongst the biggest names who'll perform over the weekend of 22 -23 August at the Essex and Staffordshire events.



Radio X is the Official Radio Partner for the festival in 2015, so stay tuned for any further news on the festival as it emerges. Tickets are available at this link for Chelmsford or at this link for Staffordshire .