T In The Park Given Go Ahead By Council

T In The Park 2015 has been given the green light by Perth and Kinross Council after a 90-minute hearing that saw supporters and opponents of the planned event speaking.

It's the first year the festival will be staged at Strathallan Castle, although there was resistance from concerned locals worried about the festival's impact on the grounds.



But today organisers were given the go-ahead for the festival to take place in 2015-17, subject to some conditions. No councillors spoke against the plans, despite 1600 letters of objection being lodged before today.



Supporters of the festival greeting the news with applause.



The event takes place 10 to 12 July. Kasabian, The Libertines and Noel Gallagher are all headlining the event. Tickets are on sale now.

Organisers said they would "work closely" with local residents to minimise disruption.

