T In The Park preview: Manic Street Preachers

It's now a full two decades since the Manics first played the festival. Nicky remembers:



"We did it as a three-piece, because Richey was in hospital. I think we were on below Blur. I remember it really well. It was hot, it was sweaty and we were full of mad energy.



"And then when we headlined in 1999, that was just one of the greatest gigs ever. I ended up giving away Sean's drum kit away to the audience. And then I realised that Sean was staring at me with that kind of "I'm going to stab you with my drumstick" look.



It's a pretty special festival, actually. You ask any band and noone will have a bad word to say about it. It's all down to the crowd, it's like a gigantic version of Barrowlands."



